Four DLA Piper attorneys named to San Diego 500 list of most influential people

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce that Michael Brown, Lisa Haile, Randy Socol and Andrew Serwin have been named to the San Diego Business Journal's 2019 San Diego 500: The Most Influential People in San Diego.

The San Diego 500 recognizes 500 of San Diego's most influential leaders in a number of industries, including professional services, technology, education, finance, real estate and health and science.

"At DLA Piper, our clients and our communities are cornerstones of our business, and we work hard to differentiate ourselves by the value and influence we deliver to them," said Jeff Baglio, managing partner of DLA Piper in San Diego. "We're excited that the involvement and commitment of these four outstanding lawyers to San Diego was recognized."

Brown represents emerging and public technology, life science and other growth companies in a broad range of major business transactions, including private placements, public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic collaborations.

Haile represents life science companies in intellectual property strategy and protection. She has experience with patentability, non-infringement and validity opinions; licensing strategies; FDA counseling; due diligence work in connection with venture capital, private and public financing; M&A in the life sciences industry; and strategic counseling for comprehensive life sciences patent portfolio management.

Socol represents emerging growth companies in the technology, biotechnology, healthcare and media and entertainment sectors and the venture capital and private equity firms, corporate and strategic investors and acquirers that finance and/or acquire these companies.

Serwin, co-chair of DLA Piper's global Cybersecurity practice and global Data Protection, Privacy and Security practice, advises Fortune 500 and emerging companies on matters relating to privacy, security, crisis management and national security, with an emphasis on international compliance, health privacy, mobile, behavioral advertising, the Electronic Communications Privacy Act and wiretap issues, electronic marketing, social media, and compliance with Federal Trade Commission requirements.

