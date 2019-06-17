Four Eighth-Grade Students Awarded $5,000 College Scholarships in Surprise Ceremonies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Four eighth-grade students from National Heritage Academies' (NHA) network of schools were selected out of hundreds of applicants to receive the organization's annual CollegeBound™ Scholarship.

Three of the students attend NHA schools in Michigan, while the fourth attends an NHA school in North Carolina. Each student was honored at a surprise assembly and was presented a check for a $5,000 college scholarship. The schools' principals announced their scholar as one of four recipients of the 2019 National Heritage Academies CollegeBound™ Scholarship.

This year's winning students are:

– Jalen Willis, Grand River Charter Academy.

– Kathleen Shanahan, Knapp Charter Academy.

– Gracen Spiteri, Paragon Charter Academy.

– Gabrielle Spehar, Peak Charter Academy.

Students from 87 schools across the country applied for the college scholarship. To be considered for the scholarship, each applicant was required to write an essay on one of four topics related to the school's Moral Focus curriculum, which teaches students to be well-rounded individuals by highlighting monthly virtues such as gratitude and encouragement.

"On behalf of NHA, I want to congratulate each of these outstanding students on winning our 2019 CollegeBound™ Scholarship," said NHA CEO Brian Britton said. "Each winner is an excellent example of what we hope for all NHA students. With strong academics, admirable character, and a passion for their communities, I wish them all the best of luck on their next academic venture."

All NHA school eighth-grade students were eligible to apply for their chance to receive the scholarship. The winners were chosen by an independent professional selection group, based on the students' essay submission, academics, and community service.

The majority of CollegeBound™ Scholarship funds come directly from NHA employee donations. Many NHA employees see the scholarship fund as an opportunity to further support students and help them on the path toward college.

Photos from the ceremonies are available here.

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies (NHA) is a Michigan-based free public charter school management company operating 87 schools throughout nine states. NHA currently serves over 60,000 students in kindergarten- through eighth-grade. For more information visit nhaschools.com.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies, Inc.

Related Links

www.heritageacademies.com

