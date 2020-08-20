Four Haber Law Construction Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers in America® 2021

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haber Law is pleased to announce that Managing and Founding Shareholder David B. Haber and Partners Franchesco Soto and Christopher Utrera have been recognized by Best Lawyers in America for the publication's 2021 edition. Additionally, Associate Jacob Epstein received a Best Lawyers®: Ones to Watch recognition. Currently in its inaugural year, the Ones to Watch commendation acknowledges associates and other lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice.

Epstein is recognized for his work in Commercial Litigation and Construction Law. Haber, Utrera, and Soto were each selected for their work in Construction Law, with Haber and Soto also receiving recognition for Construction Litigation, and Haber in a third category, Commercial Litigation.

"The Firm is proud to see our construction lawyers recognized for their invaluable contribution to our clients and the industry as a whole," said Haber. "We pride ourselves in being a team of hard-working and innovative attorneys, and we continually work to uphold that standard."

Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. The lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. For this year's edition of The Best Lawyers in America, 8.3 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 62,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition.

Haber Law is a 14-attorney boutique law firm based in Miami, Florida that focuses on construction law, including design and construction defects litigation, complex business litigation, condominium and homeowners association law, and all aspects of real estate law. Additional practice areas include aviation law, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and family law. The firm is committed to its core values of integrity, service, dedication, innovation, diversity, and success. Haber Law is located on the internet at www.haber.law and can be reached at 305-379-2400.

