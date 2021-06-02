Four New Members Join Invest in Others Charitable Foundation Board

ANDOVER, Mass., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") announces the election of four new members to its Board of Directors, including: Ronice Barlow, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of U.S. Retail Sales at Franklin Templeton; Mindy Diamond, CEO of Diamond Consultants; Bill Williams, Executive Vice President at Ameriprise Financial; and Barrett Wragg, Head of Institutional Consulting and Private Wealth at T. Rowe Price.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ronice, Mindy, Bill, and Barrett to the Board of Directors," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director & President of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "They have all demonstrated a strong passion for our mission and we look forward to their contributions during our 15th year of investing in others."

Ronice Barlow is a Senior Vice President, Co-Head of U.S. Retail Sales at Franklin Templeton (FT) where she leads a team of five regional, bank and independent divisional sales managers, the head of national internal sales, and their teams of senior advisor consultants and advisor consultants. Ronice has over 25 years of experience at FT in field sales and global sales management and has been responsible for introducing and leading innovative distribution strategies throughout Franklin Templeton.

Mindy Diamond is founder of Diamond Consultants, one of the leading consulting and recruiting firms for financial advisors in the country. Considered by the industry as one of the top thought-leaders, Mindy is regularly quoted by national media outlets and industry publications. She shares her expertise on recruiting and career trends in monthly columns for WealthManagement.com and Forbes, and through her podcast series "Mindy Diamond on Independence."

Bill Williams is the Executive Vice President of the Ameriprise Independent Advisors (AIA) channel which represents 8,000 independent advisors and generates $5B+ in annual revenue. He leads practice management, field recruiting, leadership development, field operations and practice technology implementation to support the growth of the advisor business. Bill is also a member of the Ameriprise Executive Leadership Team – responsible for in the strategic direction and growth of the firm. Bill joined Ameriprise in 1989 as an advisor and went on to hold a number of field leadership positions with increasing responsibility before assuming his current position in 2009.

Barrett Wragg is a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Associates and T. Rowe Price Investment Services and serves as the Head of Institutional Consulting and Private Wealth in the Wealth Management segment of the U.S. Intermediary (USI) channel of Global Distribution. He has been with the company since August 2001, having worked across multiple segments of USI during his tenure. Barrett serves as the chair for T. Rowe Price's multi-cultural business resource group, MOSAIC, and is a member of the firm's Black Leadership Council.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The inspiration for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation came directly from the financial advisors who invest in others by giving back to their communities with overwhelming generosity and dedication. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has amplified these efforts by providing a platform for advisors and other financial professionals to increase awareness, visibility, and funding to their favorite nonprofits. Over the past 15 years, IiO has given more than $3 million to 300+ charities across a variety of causes, including health and wellness, education and youth programs, arts and culture, hunger and poverty prevention, military and veterans and more. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

