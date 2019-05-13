Four New Model Homes in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to unveil four new model homes at Hager's Crossing—showcasing a mix of ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's classic lineup and popular Seasons™ Collection. Buyers can tour all four model homes at a Grand Opening event on May 18.

Model Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/HagersEvent)

Community Pool

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will enjoy model tours, complimentary lunch, family fun and a chance to win an exciting giveaway.

More about Hager's Crossing (RichmondAmerican.com/HagersCrossing)

New homes from the mid $200s

3 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,660 sq. ft.

Granite kitchen countertops and 9' main-floor ceilings included

Hundreds of personalization options, with complimentary design assistance

Community pools, fitness center, tennis court, basketball court, soccer field and playground

Prime location within walking distance of shopping and dining

Hager's Crossing is located at 12601 Barton Drive in Hagerstown.

Call 410.312.2829 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia, Utah and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

