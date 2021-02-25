Four New Murray Mowers Now Available Exclusively At The Home Depot

"The partnership with The Home Depot is an excellent fit with the Murray values and focus. We wear our brand proudly as the 'Get it done. Go have fun.' lawn and garden equipment provider," says Carissa Gingras, senior director marketing — engines, power and service, Briggs & Stratton. "The Home Depot's commitment to their customers aligns with our goal of delivering high-value mowers to simplify their busy lifestyles. Or as our retail partner says, it's 'How Doers Get More Done™."

The new Murray mowers offer features that help homeowners be more productive with their lawn care, while also gaining a quality cut. Each mower includes a durable steel deck, along with other model-specific features.



The Murray 152506 21-inch push mower (Retail: $169 ) features an E450 series gas engine with a Prime 'N Pull™ starting system for easy starts using only modest strength. A side discharge chute prevents buildup of grass clippings under the deck and evenly disperses them onto the top of the lawn. The addition of a four-point height adjust makes it easy to tackle mowing of various grass heights.



The Murray 152702 and Murray 152703 models are both 21-inch 2-in-1 push mowers featuring high rear wheels for better maneuverability and stability over uneven ground, and two-point height adjustment to accommodate for different grass lengths. The 2702 mower (Retail: $199 ) features an E500 series gas engine, Prime 'N Pull starting and a mulch and side discharge that helps minimize visible grass clippings on the lawn and provide it with nutrients. The 2703 mower (Retail: $229 ) has an EX550 series, ReadyStart ® engine that doesn't require priming or a choke, for quick, easy starts, and it includes mulch and bag discharge to save time, reduce fertilizer needs and support composting.



The Murray 153003 22-inch front-wheel drive 2-in-1 self-propelled mower (Retail: $279 ) features front-wheel drive to save homeowners time and energy, along with a powerful E550 gas engine and Prime 'N Pull starting to provide easy, reliable operation. A two-point height adjustment and wide 22-inch cut speed mowing, even with taller grass — and like the 2703 model, this mower includes mulch and bag discharge. The Murray 3003 also features a deck wash port to simplify cleaning the deck free of grass clippings and dirt.

The Murray 2702, 2506 and 3003 mowers each feature a single piece folding handle for compact storage. The new line of mowers is available online at homedepot.com and in select stores this spring.



To learn more about Briggs & Stratton and its family of brands, visit www.basco.com .

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of commercial lithium-ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

