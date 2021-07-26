Four Nurses Honored with Journal of Emergency Nursing Awards

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association on Monday marked the fifth year of the Journal of Emergency Nursing awards with the announcement of the 2021 Reviewers of the Year and Author of the Year recipients.

JEN is ENA's official peer-reviewed journal that features original research and updates from the emergency nursing field, while also covering practice and professional issues. Nearly 48,000 ENA members receive the journal.

This year's honorees include the 2021 JEN Reviewers of the Year Michael Callahan, PhD, MSN, RN, CEN, NRP, of Alabama, and Jennifer Schieferle Uhlenbrock, DNP, MBA, RN, TCRN, of Texas. Callahan and Uhlenbrock were selected for their dependability, timeliness, knowledge about topics, and as a reviewer who provided in-depth, constructive feedback to authors.

Norma Metheny, PhD, RN, FAAN, and Mary M. Krieger, MLIS, RN, of Missouri, earned the 2021 Authors of the Year Award for their article "Salt Toxicity: Asystematic Review and Case Reports," which was published in the July 2020 issue of the journal.

The Authors of the Year Award recognizes a study that features content relevant to current emergency nursing practice, demonstrates original thinking and excellence in writing, and holds the reader's interest. The JEN Editorial Board nominates papers and ranks them according to established criteria to select an award recipient.

JEN Editor-in-Chief Jessica Castner, PhD, RN-BC, FAEN, FAAN, praised the authors for delivering a paper that can have an immediate impact for emergency nurses.

"Its systematic review of case reports was conducted with rigorous and innovative methods. This comprehensive and extensively practice-relevant paper can immediately inform the work of stretcherside nurses," Castner said.

Castner credited the award-winning reviewers for their exceptional productivity amid the heightened demands of the pandemic.

"In characteristic emergency nurse fashion, they truly rose to the challenge to excel during increased workloads and manuscript volume submissions," Castner offered. "These reviewers stood out for their clinical application brilliance, depth of methods understanding and their overall efforts to raise the bar for emergency nursing research."

ENA President Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ACNS-BC, TCRN, commended this year's award winners for elevating their commitment to emergency nursing through their contributions to the journal in support of its mission to deliver important research to readers.

"Authors and reviewers give so much of their time to make JEN an undeniably vital resource for every emergency nurse," Kraus said. "This year's awards once again recognize leaders in emergency nursing. They are among the standard-bearers among ED nurses and I am proud to see them honored for their work."

The 2021 Journal of Emergency Nursing award recipients will be recognized during Emergency Nursing 2021 – A Hybrid Xperience, which will be held in Orlando, Florida, and virtually, Sept. 22-25.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

