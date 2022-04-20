Four Ohio Physicians Join Prestiguous National Group of Women Addressing Gender Inequity in Healthcare

"One of those challenges is the discrepancy in salaries. Research shows females in healthcare are typically paid less than male counterparts and often underrepresented in leadership roles," says Dr. Williams, a council founding member.

A new report in Health Affairs shows a 25% lifetime pay gap between male and female physicians, which adds up to a difference of slightly more than $2 million over a 40-year practice. Females also represent only three percent of healthcare CMOs, six percent of department chairs and nine percent of division chiefs according to the American Medical Association.

Ironically, studies in peer-reviewed medical journals, such as Lancet and JAMA, conclude that in many situations, female physicians deliver better patient outcomes, including lower readmission and mortality rates.

The council's goal is to foster collaboration of women physicians across a broad network of more than 1,600 PCPs nationwide; address gaps and challenges currently impacting female physicians; and explore opportunities for improvement.

"I'm excited to be a founding member of this prestigious council," says Dr. Oaks. "We are empowering a new generation of female leaders in healthcare and assisting in the transformation of our delivery system."

About agilon health

