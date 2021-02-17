Four Robert Half Executives Named To Staffing Industry Analysts' North America 2021 Staffing 100

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today that four of its executives have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' North America 2021 Staffing 100 list:

M. Keith Waddell , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Paul F. Gentzkow , President and CEO, Staffing Services

, President and CEO, James Johnson , Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Sharon Black , President of Strategic Accounts

The list includes those who are recognized as the most influential leaders in the staffing industry, based on their achievements in 2020.

"I am pleased to see James and Sharon included on the Staffing Industry Analysts' North America 2021 Staffing 100 list," said M. Keith Waddell, Chief Executive Officer of Robert Half. "Our leaders showcase Robert Half's core values, and I am proud of them along with all our employees for their enduring commitment to innovation, service and quality."

About the Honorees

M. Keith Waddell is the Chief Executive Officer of Robert Half. He assumed the role of CEO in December 2019. Over his 33 years at Robert Half, he served as CFO and was instrumental in building the business into one of the most admired companies in the staffing industry.

Paul F. Gentzkow is the President and CEO of Staffing Services for Robert Half. He oversees the company's staffing operations. He attributes Robert Half's success to a combination of the expertise and dedication of the firm's staffing professionals, who deliver high-quality service experiences to customers and evolve to meet changing business demands.

James Johnson is the Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Robert Half. His applications, technology and innovation team has taken extraordinary steps to support employees, candidates and clients in 2020. The team has been highly adaptable, delivering transformative, industry-leading technology solutions to the company and its customers.

Sharon Black is the President of Enterprise Strategic Accounts for Robert Half. During the past year, she led opportunities to provide greater value to the firm's customers within staffing services throughout North America. Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Black delivered improved solutions for clients and advised specialized industry task forces for business development.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half is a company with purpose: To help people find meaningful employment and businesses identify the talent they need to grow. Learn more about Robert Half's corporate citizenship efforts.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half

Related Links

http://www.roberthalf.com

