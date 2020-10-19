Four Rusty Hardin & Associates Attorneys Selected to 2020 List of Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Houston trial lawyers from Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP have been selected by the publishers of Thomson Reuters for inclusion in the 2020 list of Texas Super Lawyers. This year, honoree and firm founder Rusty Hardin received repeat recognition for his work in business litigation and was named a Top 100 Lawyer in both Texas and Houston.

Mr. Hardin has been on the annual list of Texas Super Lawyers since 2003. With more than 45 years of experience in both civil and criminal matters, his exceptional trial skills have led to numerous honors throughout his career. In June of this year, the Litigation Section of the State Bar of Texas inducted Mr. Hardin as its newest Texas Legal Legend – a prestigious award reserved for attorneys who have shown a commitment not only for their profession, but also for giving back to their local communities.

Joining Mr. Hardin on the 2020 Texas Super Lawyers list are firm partners Lara Hollingsworth, Terry D. Kernell and Joe Roden. Recognized for appellate law, this is Mr. Roden's 11th consecutive year to be selected and Ms. Hollingsworth's first. Their colleague Mr. Kernell also earned consecutive selection for his work in business litigation and has been named a Texas Super Lawyer since 2008.

Super Lawyers is a rating service for outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research and evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.

The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.

Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP has built a solid reputation for taking on the causes of its clients and obtaining favorable results in commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, plaintiffs' personal injury, appellate fights, and general civil and criminal litigation. For more information, please visit http://www.rustyhardin.com/.

