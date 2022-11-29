Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis and Tiffany & Co. Partner to Offer Spectacular Rooftop Fireworks Proposal Experience

Legendary Jeweler Provides Fireworks For The Finger, While Luxury St. Louis Hotel Arranges Fireworks In The Sky Over Iconic Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For those looking for a truly dazzling and dramatic way to propose to the love of their life, Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis and Tiffany & Co have joined forces to boost the "wow" factor with the Four Seasons Hotel Fireworks Proposal Experience x Tiffany Co.

Four Seasons Hotel Fireworks Proposal Experience x Tiffany Co Four Seasons Hotel Fireworks Proposal Experience x Tiffany Co

Since introducing the engagement ring in 1886, Tiffany & Co has set the benchmark for this supreme symbol of love and commitment. To present a stunning Tiffany ring on the Sky Terrace at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis with its unrivalled views of the Arch while fireworks burst in the sky, creates the kind of magic of which dreams are made.

The Tiffany & Co retail location at Frontenac Plaza in St. Louis offers the unparalleled service for which the brand is known. Included in this proposal experience is their signature private consultation service to assist in choosing the perfect ring. They even offer the option of having the store open early or close late, for those seeking complete privacy. Once chosen, the ring nestled in its little blue box can be hand-delivered to the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis on the day of the proposal.

Awaiting the couple on the hotel's terrace is a romantic table for two with a chilled bottle of Champagne and two Tiffany & Co crystal Champagne flutes which the couple keeps as a memento of the special evening. The timing of "popping the question" and the fireworks display are arranged in advance with the hotel's professional events team. The experience can be further tailored to reflect the couple's personality with music, flowers, and a custom-designed dinner menu. And, with the hotel's stylish newly-renovated guest rooms, the couple can choose to celebrate overnight and enjoy plush accommodations and renowned Four Seasons service.

Following the proposal event, the couple returns together to Tiffany & Co for complimentary custom-engraving on the ring, and for sizing, if necessary. The ring also comes with a lifetime of continuous premium service, including care and repair, complimentary ring polishing and a full lifetime warranty.

The Four Seasons Hotel Fireworks Proposal Experience x Tiffany Co begins at $4,100 and includes the fireworks display and the romantic table set-up on the terrace with Champagne. The ring needs to be purchased directly through Tiffany & Co and can be delivered to the hotel along with the crystal Champagne flutes. An overnight hotel stay and other personalized elements of the experience require additional cost. To book this experience, please contact the hotel's events team by phone +1 314 881 5800 or send a request.

Media Contact:

Teresa Delaney

1 917 670 5674

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis