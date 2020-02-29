Four Seasons Launches "Take the Leap" Podcast Series

The world's leading luxury hospitality company's first-ever podcast series introduces audiences to three influencers, three hosts, and a trio of Four Seasons destinations as they talk meaningful travel moments, stepping outside one's comfort zone, and what it means to truly Take Your Time .

Episode 1: Jessica Nabongo and Alicia Miller Corbett: The Power of Travelling Outside Your Comfort Zone, Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Writer, entrepreneur, public speaker and travel influencer Jessica Nabongo is the first documented black woman to visit every country in the world. In Take the Leap's debut episode, together with host Alicia Miller Corbett, Editor in Chief of Four Seasons Magazine, Jessica reflects on her two-and-a-half-year journey, and how breaking free of her comfort zone has led to deeper, life-changing connections. After a Four Seasons experience in the Tuscan countryside foraging with a fourth-generation truffle hunter, a mixology class with head bartender Karem Pasqualetti, and a cooking lesson from Michelin starred Chef Vito Mollica, Jessica encourages listeners to live life without limits, embracing new opportunities at every turn.

Interested in taking the leap with Four Seasons? Take Your Time: Daily Discoveries is a global collection of bookable experiences that require no more than one day, one hour and even one minute. Explore more with #FSTakeYourTime.

Coming up next:

Episode 2: Patrick Janelle and Georgina Miranda, Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo

After quitting his full-time job as a graphic designer at Bon Appétit magazine to live out his passion, professional Instagrammer and content creator Patrick Janelle hosts episode two of Take the Leap, leading a thought-provoking interview with adventurer Georgina Miranda. Having conquered Mount Everest twice, founded consulting and coaching service She Ventures, and currently pursuing the "Explorer's Grand Slam" (a quest to stand on the highest summits in each continent, as well as the North and South Pole), Miranda meets with Janelle in Costa Rica to discuss how travel and work/life balance can fuel success and offer a new mindset about what's possible.

Episode 3: Poppy Jamie in conversation with Dave Krugman, Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto

In the final episode of the three-part series, wellbeing entrepreneur, former television host and Happy Not Perfect app creator Poppy Jamie speaks with professional photographer and passionate traveller Dave Krugman in historic Kyoto, Japan. The pair offer unique perspectives on how travel is essential to creative life, and the question of whether it is possible to take your "vacation self" home with you.

To listen, subscribe to Take the Leap on Spotify, or Apple Podcasts. For extended footage, watch the series unfold on YouTube, with new episodes launching in March and April. Follow @fourseasons on social for updates and join the conversation with #FSTakeYourTime.

