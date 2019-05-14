Four Seasons Plumbing Provides Prospective Home Buyers Plumbing Checklist

"When buying a house, condo or other property, it's important to keep in mind that the home's problems aren't yours until you buy," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "Checking the home's plumbing can either give you confidence in your home purchase or, if there's something that doesn't check out, can be used in negotiations."

Rose identified four parts of a home that should be checked before a home buyer considers making an offer:

Water heater – Try to identify the age of the water heater. Most water heaters have a lifespan of about 10-15 years, so if the unit is 10 years or older, it may be nearing its end. Make sure to check for corrosion, particularly where pipes connect to the water heater, as this can be an indicator of problems down the line. Lastly, check to see if the water heater is in a setting pan. If it is not, consider what will be damaged by water if the water heater fails.



Sewer and floor drains – Examine the floor-drains. Marks around the drains indicate that there have been previous sewer back-ups. Have a professional run a camera through the sewer line that is leaving the home to check for any issues. If the home has a septic system, that should also be inspected.



Sinks and Tubs – Turn every sink on full blast to make sure there's adequate water pressure in the home. Letting a sink flow for a few seconds at full volume can also show how well the water heater works and if the drain is functioning properly. Fill all sinks and tubs to the overflow level and then drain them. As you are draining the sinks, make sure to check underneath for leaks.



Pipes – Identify what type of water pipes are in the home. Grey plastic water pipes are made of polybutylene and are the culprit for of water damage in many homes. If pipes are made of copper and the property is on a well, have the water tested for acidity. Acidic water can damage copper pipes and cause leaks.

"Spring and summer tend to be active times for home buying in Western North Carolina, and it's important to feel confident in your decision when buying a home," Rose said. "Everyone should get a home inspection before finalizing a home purchase, but these things can make you aware of any red flags before even submitting an offer."

For more information about Four Seasons Plumbing, visit http://callfourseasons.com or call 1-828-216-3894.

