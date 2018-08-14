Four Seasons Plumbing Releases the Dos and Don'ts of Drains

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving the Asheville and Hendersonville areas, is releasing a list of dos and don'ts of drain maintenance to keep Ashevillians' kitchens and bathrooms from developing clogs in drains and toilets.

"A lot of our clients are worried about what they can and cannot put down their drains," Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing, said. "The truth is—excluding grease, oils and chemicals—a properly designed and installed system will take just about anything you can fit down the drain. If you are experiencing issues with normal use, I recommend having a plumbing professional do an inspection, but in the mean time here are some dos and don'ts you can follow."

DO use a drain guard – Whether it's in the kitchen sink or the bath tub, a drain guard can catch the bigger pieces of debris that tend to cause clogs.

DO flush with hot water – Periodically fill the tub and/or kitchen sink about halfway with hot water and pull the plug. This will move the hot water down the plumbing and help clear lingering debris.

DON'T pour grease, oil or fat down drains – It may go down the drain as a liquid, but once it cools off, these fats solidify, causing blockages in pipes. It's best to wait until the grease or oil has cooled into a solid and then dispose of it in the trash.

DON'T flush everything – Body waste and toilet paper are the only things that should be flushed. Paper towels, cotton balls and even "flushable" wipes should not be disposed of in the toilet.

DON'T use commercial drain cleaners – Store-bought drain cleaners contain caustic chemicals that can be harmful to both your health and your plumbing. These cleaners may help remedy a clogged or slow-draining sink or tub, but it can erode pipes in the process.

DO use a bacteria waste eliminator for preventative maintenance – Bacteria and enzyme drain additives are safe, effective and great for septic systems.

For more information about Four Seasons Plumbing, visit http://callfourseasons.com or call 1-828-216-3894.

