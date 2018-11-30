Four Seasons Pop Down Miami Spotlights International Roster of Talent On Board Luxury Superyacht KISMET

A guest list of international media, influencers, VIPs and celebrities were greeted by artistry at every turn, as an international roster of 16 Four Seasons mixologists, chefs and pastry chefs from across the globe served up show stopping delights. While exploring the 95 metre (312 foot) superyacht, guests enjoyed custom culinary and beverage creations developed by each craftsperson, dished out in interactive and unexpected ways from stations situated throughout.

Guests sipped on handcrafted cocktails created specifically for Pop Down Miami from master mixologists Fatima León of Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City, Melissa Hart of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, Keith Motsi of Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, Ashish Sharma of Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Valentino Longo of Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida, Jeisson Caro of Four Seasons Hotel Bogota and Karen Arceyuth of Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo.

Chefs serving up gourmet savoury dishes included Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud of Café Boulud and d|bar at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto and Michelin-starred Chef Mauro Colagreco, Chef Collaborator, Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, as well as Chefs Aaron Brooks of Four Seasons Hotel Miami and Antonio Mermolia of Le Sirenuse Miami at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida.

Artfully crafted desserts were also on offer from pastry chef to the stars Chris Ford of Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel), Pastry Chefs Rabii Saber of Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, Angel Betancourt of The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas, Nicolas Lambert of Four Seasons Hotel Lion Palace St. Petersburg and Diogo Lopes of Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon.

On the lower deck spa level, guests were treated to an immersive sensorial experience and customised perfumes from French Maison De Parfum Atelier Cologne while surrounded by citrus trees. NetJets continued its collaboration with Four Seasons, hosting a lounge on KISMET's top deck, where guests could sit back and take in views of Miami's skyline while sipping on gin cocktails and tasting delicacies from the yacht's open-fire grill.

Two-storey video walls displayed the works of Barcelona-born artist Ignasi Monreal, whose digital paintings are featured in Four Seasons: The Art of Hospitality, the brand's newly launched coffee table book from Assouline Publishing inspired by the people of Four Seasons.

The invitation-only experience was executed by event partner Coco & Cowe and featured a special DJ set by Questlove.

Those passing through Island Gardens Marina were also met by Glass Horizon, the latest Skynet installation from artist Patrick Shearn and studio Poetic Kinetics, presented by Four Seasons. Shimmering 11 metres (35 feet) high, the captivating work of art was constructed using rope, monofilament net and approximately 67,000 holographic Mylar streamers spanning 10,800 square feet (3,292 square metres). Designed to mimic the movement of nature, art lovers and onlookers were invited to take in the must-see public installation, capturing it and sharing it on social media using #FourSeasonsPopDown and #GlassHorizon. On event day, the installation reflected a full spectrum of colour as it cascaded overhead, leading the way to the impressive venue.

The latest Pop Down comes just six weeks after Four Seasons transformed a former high school into a surreal rooftop garden in Philadelphia's Passyunk neighbourhood after launching Four Seasons Pop Down in Toronto in 2017 during the city's international film festival, with plans to bring the global event series to Hong Kong in early 2019.

About KISMET Superyacht

KISMET is owned by Shahid Khan, owner of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC sports teams. Long favoured by celebrities for private vacations, it boasts a main salon, outdoor decks, helipad, half basketball court, DJ area, spa, reception space, dining room, multi-level swimming pools, bars and screening room.

Glass Horizon by Patrick Shearn

The first of Patrick Shearn and Poetic Kinetics renowned Skynet series to appear on the east coast, Glass Horizon is available for public viewing on Saturday, December 8 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and on Sunday, December 9 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Onlookers are encouraged to experience, enjoy, and share using the #FourSeasonsPopDown and #GlassHorizon hashtags, and Four Seasons will re-post its favourite photos on its brand channels

About the Four Seasons Pop Down Series

Four Seasons Pop Down Miami is the third in an innovative series of immersive global events in unexpected locations, each with unique themes brought to life by a selected team of Four Seasons artists and visionaries from around the world. For the latest news on Four Seasons Pop Down events, themes and locations, follow @FourSeasonsPR #FourSeasonsPopDown and visit press.fourseasons.com.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 112 hotels and resorts, and 39 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

