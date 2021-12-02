Four Seasons Private Jet 2023 Journeys Announced in Response to Pent-Up Demand

Travellers interested in booking the luxury adventure of a lifetime are invited to click here for a closer look at the exclusive journeys to some of the world's most captivating destinations on offer.

"The overwhelming interest in our Private Jet offering is not only a testament to pent up demand, it also highlights the desire for seamless service that prioritises health and safety in this new era of luxury travel," says Christian Clerc, President, Global Operations for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "We are excited to share even more transformative journeys aboard our custom-designed Private Jet, offering travellers the opportunity to rediscover themselves, see the world with loved ones, and forge deep connections that will last a lifetime."

With all-time high demand and unprecedented sellout pace, the expertly curated itineraries will allow Four Seasons passengers to seamlessly explore a collection of bucket-list destinations, removing the stress of multiple commercial flights, layovers and delays. More opportunities await as the full line-up of 2023 itineraries is announced in the coming months.

Making Family Memories: African Wonders, Seven Awe-Inspiring Destinations Over 13 Remarkable Days

Experience the majestic landscapes of Africa on a magnificent 13-day family-friendly adventure, ideally timed over school breaks for a holiday to remember. From exhilarating wildlife excursions in Rwanda to the ancient pyramids of Egypt, travellers of all ages will experience an enriching blend of natural wonders and stunning city adventures.

Two African Wonders journeys are planned for 2023. The first is scheduled to take flight December 28, 2022 – January 9, 2023 and is currently wait list only, with the second departing in August 2023.

August 1 – 13, 2023 - Athens, Greece - The Pyramids, Egypt (day trip) – Serengeti, Tanzania – Mauritius – Rwanda – Victoria Falls, Zambia (day trip) – Johannesburg, South Africa

Begin the trip of a lifetime by exploring the historic heart of Athens on a private guided tour of the Acropolis and Parthenon. Next, visit the ancient Pyramids of Giza in Egypt to explore curiosities that have captured the imaginations of visitors for millennia. Celebrate magical moments with a torchlit dinner in the savannah, complete with sundowners and live entertainment in Serengeti National Park under the protection of Masai warriors.

In Mauritius, explore the island's protected lagoons by kayak, snorkel through the coral reefs, or take a cooking class with an expert Four Seasons chef. In the lush forests of Rwanda, embark on a gorilla trek with local scientists and veterinarians caring for the country's endangered primates. Enjoy a day trip to Zambia's Victoria Falls, known to locals as "the smoke that thunders." Conclude with a final stop and farewell brunch in Johannesburg before heading home, or continue on to another captivating destination.

As part of the African Wonders journey, additional activities can be tailored to the interests and age of each guest in concert with Four Seasons concierge teams in each destination.

An Enduring Favourite: Timeless Encounters, An Around-the-World Journey in 24 Days

The longest-running Four Seasons Private Jet journey is back, featuring a showcase of spectacular natural beauty, enduring cultural traditions, inspiring urban experiences and iconic wonders.

April 17 – May 10, 2023 – Oahu, USA – Bora Bora – Sydney, Australia – Bali, Indonesia – Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai, Thailand – Taj Mahal, India (day trip) – Dubai, UAE – Florence, Italy – London, England

Starting off in Hawaii, embark on a spiritual journey to the westernmost tip of Oahu to hear tales from a revered storyteller followed by a traditional hula. Enjoy a guided snorkel safari in Bora Bora before jetting off to Australia to go backstage at the Sydney Opera House.

Take a batik painting class or go rafting on Bali's longest river and enjoy visiting Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai, the former capitals of the ancient Lanna kingdom in Thailand, offering transcendent temples, jungle landscapes and a culture of enduring traditions. Enjoy a day trip to the Taj Mahal without long lines and airport transfers courtesy of a private airport in Agra.

In Dubai, savour spectacular sunset views over the Arabian Gulf from the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. In Florence, sample the region's exquisite cuisine and enjoy a private viewing of Michelangelo's David. Finally, celebrate a journey well-travelled in London by heading backstage for a show at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre.

Seeking Out Serenity: International Intrigue, Nine Destinations, One Remarkable Journey

March 3 to 26, 2023 – Seattle, USA – Kyoto, Japan – Hoi An, Vietnam – Maldives – Serengeti, Tanzania – Marrakech, Morocco – Budapest, Hungary – St. Petersburg, Russia – Paris, France

Experience cultural immersion on a spectacular voyage across four continents. From a glimpse inside Russia's lavish imperial past to a samurai sword lesson in Kyoto, this is a journey designed to stimulate the senses.

The abovementioned departures follow three sold out Private Jet itineraries in 2022: World of Adventures 2022, Ancient Explorer September 2022, and Ancient Explorer October 2022. However, space remains on Uncharted Discovery 2022, an all-new expedition through the enchanting southern hemisphere exploring the rugged wonders of Antarctica, the mysteries of majestic Machu Picchu, and the vibrant rhythms and flavours of South America.

Visit fourseasons.com/privatejet for more information and book today.

The Reimagined Four Seasons Private Jet

All 2022 and 2023 itineraries will take place aboard the new Four Seasons Private Jet. The new Airbus A321neo-LR aircraft has been fully customised to Four Seasons exacting specifications, with input from previous journey passengers. Offering the widest and tallest cabin in its class, the 48-seat interior has been configured for even greater comfort with as much space as possible for guests to spread out and makes themselves at home.

Anticipating every detail, the Guest Relations team works closely with each passenger from initial inquiry until their safe return home. On board the Four Seasons Private Jet, an experienced flight crew includes a dedicated Concierge, Executive Chef and Journey Physician. While visiting remote destinations, guests will stay at luxury accommodations selected by the Four Seasons team.

Safety First

Guests can take comfort in the peace of mind that comes with travelling with Four Seasons. In partnership with TCS World Travel and in adherence with Four Seasons on-the-ground enhanced global health and safety program Lead With Care, in place at all hotels, resorts and residences worldwide, Four Seasons works closely with leading global experts and local authorities to protect the health and safety of every Four Seasons guest and employee. This will include medical pre-screening of each passenger, Four Seasons employee and flight crew member prior to embarking on each itinerary, with a Journey Physician accompanying guests throughout the trip.

Booking Information

Travellers looking to embark on a one-of-a-kind global adventure aboard the custom-designed Four Seasons Private Jet are invited to click here for booking inquiries and a closer look.

Guests who book a Four Seasons Private Jet journey can take advantage of flexible cancellation options. * Conditions apply – for details, inquire at [email protected].

About the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience

Learn more about the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience and follow the #FSJet hashtag on Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and to continue exploring the Four Seasons Private Jet.

The Four Seasons Private Jet is operated by TCS World Travel, dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel experiences for the globally curious and modern luxury traveller. For more information from the industry leader in private jet journeys, click here.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 122 hotels and resorts, and 47 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

