Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea Introduces New Fitness Options for Guests

"Exercise is essential to overall well-being, so I encourage all guests to find creative ways to work out," advises Senior Spa Director Pat Makozak, who leads the Resort's renowned wellness program, including fitness facilities and classes. "Luckily, there are a myriad of ways to stay active, whether it's a Peloton session from the comfort of your own suite or you're out and about exploring."

The Resort recently introduced the following options:

In-Suite Peloton Bikes – Guests of the Resort's ocean-front suites now have another complimentary amenity to look forward to as part of the Complete Suite Experience , as all 21 suites have access to outfitting their accommodations with a Peloton bike throughout their stay. For all other guests, Peloton bikes are available once checked into the Resort on a first-come-first served basis, for a daily fee of USD 75 with a three-day minimum. A cutting-edge workout while on vacation has never been so accessible.

Private Fitness Studio – Guests have access to state-of-the-art equipment including an Aqua rower, Peloton bike, treadmill, recumbent bike, arc trainer, Terra Core units, weighted balls and more in a space completely their own. The studio, which is outfitted with both UV and HEPA filter air purification systems, accommodates up to four related persons at a time and is USD 95 for one hour or USD 175 for two hours.

Pickleball – Grab the family and head to the Resort's new outdoor pickleball courts! This low-impact sport is the perfect way for all generations to get moving—and who doesn't love a little friendly competition? The cost Is USD 25 per person for access to the pickleball and tennis courts.

Private Outrigger Canoe Paddling – Learn the basics of this ancient Hawaiian sport before heading out on the ocean with our championship guides in this now private experience. During the 45-minute paddle, guests likely will encounter sea turtles and other marine life. From December to May, paddlers may even get treated to an up-close-and-personal experience with migrating humpback whales. This complimentary cultural experience accommodates up to four related persons.

Pedego Electric Bikes – Get up and go on a single or tandem Pedego. This fun and easy-to-ride e-bike allows guests to explore the Resort's surrounding beauty with as little or as much effort as they'd like. The expert Concierge recommends heading south through Wailea and to Makena for the most picturesque route. Pricing starts at USD 25 per hour.

These new offerings join the Resort's comprehensive fitness offerings, most of which take advantage of the Resort's stunning open-air architecture and are complimentary. In addition to the open-air Cardio Area and Stretching Deck equipped with battle ropes, TRX system and more, the Resort offers beach yoga, Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and SUP yoga, Beach Boot Camp, outdoor basketball, personal trainers and more.

About Four Seasons Resort Maui: Maui's legendary Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres of breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront property is renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities, and for living in harmony with its environment and community. The Resort is home to one of the nation's top-rated spas and three of Hawai'i's most acclaimed restaurants—Ferraro's Bar e Ristorante, Spago Maui and DUO Steak and Seafood. This sophisticated home away from home caters to the needs and interests of all generations—offering outdoor adventures and one-of-a-kind Unforgettable Experiences, cultural activities, a museum-quality art collection, three pools overlooking the azure-blue Pacific Ocean including an adults-only Serenity Pool with exclusive Missoni-designed cabanas, and more. Four Seasons Resort Maui, a Hawaiian vacation destination geared to action adventurers, those guests wishing to practice the fine art of doing nothing at all, and everyone in between.

