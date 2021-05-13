Four Seasons Unveils Additional 2022 Itineraries Aboard the Four Seasons Private Jet Including a New 'Uncharted Discovery' Journey to Explore Antarctica, Machu Picchu and More

"Late last year, we announced three awe-inspiring 2022 itineraries aboard the new Four Seasons Private Jet . The response was overwhelming, with record sellouts and extensive waitlists, signaling considerable pent up demand for travel," says Christian Clerc , President, Global Operations for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Now, more than ever, guests are planning bucket-list trips to far corners of the world to make up for lost time. To meet this demand, we've introduced two additional opportunities to explore new and remote destinations with legendary Four Seasons service in the sky."

Clerc continues, "Equally as important as the incredible destinations and experiences, we know that travellers are looking for a seamless service experience where their health and safety is a priority. The Four Seasons Private Jet offers the best of both worlds. From takeoff to landing and at every destination in between, we adhere to the highest standards of health and safety, allowing guests to embrace the wonders of travel in a truly unique way with the utmost comfort and peace of mind."

A truly one-of-a-kind adventure, the expertly curated itineraries available as part of the Four Seasons Private Jet experience allow passengers to seamlessly cross off a collection of bucket list destinations, leaving the stress of multiple commercial flights, layovers and delays behind.

Introducing Uncharted Discovery, An All-New 21-Day Expedition Featuring Seven Captivating Destinations

Uncharted Discovery - November 28 to December 18, 2022 – New Orleans, USA – Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica – Machu Picchu, Peru – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Antarctica – Bogotá, Colombia – Paradise Island, Bahamas

The journey begins in the Big Easy, where guests will enjoy welcome cocktails and dinner at the upcoming Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, a five-star oasis on the banks of the Mississippi River. Early arrivals can explore the one-of-a-kind city renowned for its live jazz scene, spicy Creole cuisine and colourful festivals. Next stop is the serene paradise of golden shores and tropical jungles in Costa Rica. Travellers can experience Peninsula Papagayo's lush scenery on a thrilling zip line circuit, play a round on the Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf course, or gaze at stars in the southern sky through a powerful GPS-guided telescope while enjoying cocktails and treats infused with meteorite dust at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo.

From Costa Rica, guests will venture into the Peruvian Highlands to Cusco and the Sacred Valley of the Incas, boarding a privately chartered train to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Machu Picchu, an astonishing testament to the might of the Inca Empire. Travellers can visit the historic city of Cusco, offering a wealth of archaeological ruins and Spanish colonial architecture to discover. In Argentina, guests will stay at Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires, enjoying a day trip to Iguazú Falls, one of nature's most magnificent spectacles, named for the place where the Iguazú River plunges over a lava cliff into 275 interlinking waterfalls. Music lovers can take a private behind-the-scenes tour of Buenos Aires' magnificent opera house, acoustically considered to be one of the five best concert venues in the world.

For the first time ever, the Four Seasons Private Jet will then deliver guests to the Earth's southernmost continent, Antarctica. Guests will fly over the infamous Drake Passage by charter plane, landing at King George Island before boarding a luxurious polar ship for four nights as they embark on an unforgettable expedition to the seventh continent. While enjoying seamless Four Seasons service in one of the most remote locations on Earth, daily excursions will allow guests to observe incredible wildlife and enjoy scenery of iceberg-dotted bays, brilliant blue glaciers and snow-blanketed landscapes.

Then, in Colombia's lively capital city, a local artist will guide guests through traditional galleries, open-air displays and neighbourhoods splashed with vibrant street art before a private concert from the world-renowned Bogotá Philharmonic, Colombia's national symphony orchestra. Four Seasons Hotel Bogota offers a welcome home base in the energetic Zona Rosa, where the city comes alive with high-end boutiques and popular restaurants. Legendary Caribbean hideaway The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas is the final stop of an unforgettable journey. Guests will enjoy soaking in the sun-drenched beauty of the Bahamas, lounging on the pristine private white-sand beach, or a relaxing treatment at the private Balinese-style spa for before a final farewell dinner.

Back by Popular Demand: World of Adventures, a Trailblazing Voyage Across Four Continents

World of Adventures 2022 - May 3 to 26, 2022 - Seattle, USA – Kyoto, Japan – Bali, Indonesia – Seychelles – Rwanda – Marrakech, Morocco – Bogotá, Colombia – Galápagos Islands – Miami, USA

A proven favourite expedition, World of Adventures is back in 2022, offering a tour of eight countries over 24 days for an around-the-world journey like no other. In Seychelles, an expert yogi will guide guests in an evening mediation with a stunning view of the sunset over Petite Anse Bay as the backdrop. In Rwanda, a hike through the lush bamboo forests of Volcanoes National Park offers the chance to witness mountain gorillas in their natural habitat. In the Galápagos Islands, guests will spend three unforgettable nights aboard a private ship to explore the unique archipelago. In Japan, travellers can explore Kyoto's tranquil temples, colourful shrines and exquisite gardens, while in Marrakech, a myriad sights, sounds and flavours are on offer.

Both Uncharted Discovery and World of Adventures 2022 journeys are complement to three sold out Private Jet itineraries including African Wonders, a 13-day family friendly journey designed for travellers of all ages, Timeless Encounters, a 24-day itinerary exploring vibrant city centres and tranquil islands, and Ancient Explorer, a 24-day around the world journey.

The Reimagined Four Seasons Private Jet



All 2022 itineraries will take place aboard the new Four Seasons Private Jet, an enhanced, enriching and interactive flight experience with meticulous construction and thoughtful Four Seasons design. The new Airbus A321neo-LR aircraft has been fully customised to Four Seasons exacting specifications, with input from previous journey passengers. Offering the widest and tallest cabin in its class, the 48-seat interior has been configured for even greater comfort with as much space as possible for guests to spread out and makes themselves at home.

Anticipating every detail, the Guest Relations team works closely with each passenger from initial inquiry until their safe return home. On board the Four Seasons Private Jet, an experienced flight crew includes a dedicated Concierge, Executive Chef and Journey Physician. While visiting remote destinations, guests will stay at luxury accommodations selected by the Four Seasons team.

Safety First

As conditions continue to evolve, guests can take comfort in the peace of mind that comes with travelling with Four Seasons. In partnership with TCS World Travel and in adherence with Four Seasons on-the-ground enhanced global health and safety program Lead With Care, in place at all hotels, resorts and residences worldwide, Four Seasons works closely with leading global experts and local authorities to protect the health and safety of every Four Seasons guest and employee. This will include medical pre-screening of each passenger, Four Seasons employee and flight crew member prior to embarking on each itinerary, with a Journey Physician accompanying guests throughout the trip.

Booking Information

Travellers interested in booking the luxury adventure of a lifetime are invited to click here for a closer look at the exclusive journeys on offer in some of the world's most captivating destinations.

Guests who book a Four Seasons Private Jet journey can take advantage of flexible cancellation options. * Conditions apply – for details, inquire here - [email protected].

About the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience

Learn more about the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience and follow the #FSJet hashtag on Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and to continue exploring the Four Seasons Private Jet.

The Four Seasons Private Jet is operated by TCS World Travel, dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel experiences for the globally curious and modern luxury traveller. For more information from the industry leader in private jet journeys, click here.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

