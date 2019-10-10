Four Seventy2 Capital Advisors Receive 2019 Five Star Wealth Manager Award

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As seen in The Washington Post Magazine, Five Star Professional has named four advisors from Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management as recipients of the 2019 Five Star Wealth Manager Award. Paul Carlson, CIMA® CRPC®, Michael Levitsky CAIA®, Sean Kirby-Smith CRPS®, and John Pagano were selected for their commitment to excellence from among thousands of wealth managers and investment professionals who were nominated. This is the fifth consecutive year Carlson has received this award; the second for Pagano and the first for Levitsky and Kirby-Smith.

"We are thrilled to have some of the younger members of our team selected for this award," Carlson, Co-founder and Partner of Seventy2 Capital, says. "In an aging industry, we believe there is an opportunity to better serve our clients with a growing team of professionals who have both navigated market cycles and experienced similar stages of life as our clients - whether it be the birth of a child or caring for aging parents. We have an exemplary team who thinks creatively and uses innovative investment strategies to help each client build a financial legacy."

Winners are selected each year based on specific criteria and cannot pay a fee to be included in the research or the final list of award recipients. The Seventy2 Capital advisors who received the 2019 Five Star Wealth Manager Award were among the 6% of the 1,256 wealth managers considered in the Washington, DC metro area.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent private client team that specializes in serving Fortune 500 executives, affluent families and successful individuals, business owners and retirement plan sponsors. The principals draw on over 130 years of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms to help ensure client success. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism in serving clients has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations in the industry including the CIMA®, CFP®, CRPC® and CRPS®. Seventy2 Capital helps clients define their most important financial goals, design a plan to achieve them and consistently execute to make clients' aspirations a reality. www.seventy2capital.com

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 18 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of January 1, 2019, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,293 owners and advisors in 615 practices administering over $97.0 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC Member SIPC, separate registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC.

The Five Star Wealth Manager Award Disclosure

*The Five Star Wealth Manager award, administered by Crescendo Business Services, LLC (dba Five Star Professional), is based on 10 objective criteria: 1. Credentialed as a registered investment adviser or a registered investment adviser representative; 2. Active as a credentialed professional in the financial services industry for a minimum of 5 years; 3. Favorable regulatory and complaint history review (unfavorable feedback may have been discovered through a check of complaints registered with a regulatory authority or complaints registered through Five Star Professional's consumer complaint process*); 4. Fulfilled their firm review based on internal standards; 5. Accepting new clients; 6. One-year client retention rate; 7. Five-year client retention rate; 8. Non-institutional discretionary and/or non-discretionary client assets administered; 9. Number of client households served; 10. Education and professional designations. Wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered or awarded. Once awarded, wealth managers may purchase additional profile ad space or promotional products. The award methodology does not evaluate the quality of services provided and is not indicative of the winner's future performance. 1956 Washington, D.C. area wealth managers were considered for the award; 122 (6 percent of candidates) were named 2019 Five Star Wealth Managers. *To qualify as having a favorable regulatory and complaint history, the person cannot have: 1. been subject to a regulatory action that resulted in a suspended or revoked license, or payment of a fine, 2. had more than three customer complaints filed against them (settled or pending) with any regulatory authority or Five Star Professional's consumer complaint process, 3. individually contributed to a financial settlement of a customer complaint filed with a regulatory authority, 4. filed for bankruptcy, or 5. been convicted of a felony. 1975 were considered, 100 were named winners in 2018; 2017: 1417 considered, 106 winners; 2016: 1665 considered, 208 winners; 2015: 1837 considered, 227 winners.

