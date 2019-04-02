Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganza celebrates 25th year of community commitment to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

CHICAGO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th anniversary of Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganza benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®: will take place on Wednesday, May 1, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. The charitable event invites Chicagoland foodies to sample culinary delights from local Chicago eateries paired with complementary beer, wine and cocktails. In addition to a live and silent auction, guests will hear inspiring talks from notable St. Jude representatives including award-winning actress and St. Jude National Outreach Director, Marlo Thomas. Tickets are now on sale and available for purchase at stjude.org/fourstarschicago.

On the event's 25th anniversary, St. Jude is proud to announce more than $12 million has been raised to provide research and treatment to children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases at St. Jude.

This year's honorary keynote speaker, Marlo Thomas, is honored to support the Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganza event.

"Families across the country and around the world depend on St. Jude to save their precious child's life," Thomas said. "Thanks to the generous support we receive from wonderful friends who attend events like our Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganza, St. Jude can continue our lifesaving research and treatment and help keep my father's founding promise that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for anything – not for treatment, travel, housing or food – because we believe all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

Participating eateries and restaurants providing delicious plated samples include Chicagoland favorites such as Cochon Volant, Nutella,True Food Kitchen, Chicago Burger Company, All Chocolate Kitchen, Phoenicia, Taureaux Tavern, 312 Chicago, Emilio's Sol y Nieve, Atzimba Catering, Tuco and Blondie, Smoke Daddy, Barton G, Siena Tavern, Gibson's Italia, Greek Islands, RPM on the Water, Garrett Popcorn, Frango Mint Chocolates, Goya, Gus's Fried Chicken, Texas de Brazil, Wow Bao, Marshall's Landing and Mercadito.

In addition to the plated samples, attendees will have the chance to bid on live auction items, including:

Ten night stay in Dubai and Abu Dhabi at Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts luxury locations with round trip airfare on Etihad Airways Seven-night Safari at Mfuwe Lodge and the Bushcamps in Zambia through The Bushcamp Company Two VIP tickets to the World Golf Championships - FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis Nashville Experience Package Exclusive meet and greet with award-winning rapper and actor, Common

Sponsors for the gala include Presenting Sponsor, BMO Harris; Miracle Sponsors, Caesar Tabet and Kathy Smith and Tabet DiVito & Rothstein LLC; and Coyote Logistics; and Dream Sponsors, MB Real Estate Services, Inc.; Grey Street Capital; and Goya Foods, Inc.

Individual tickets are $350. Tables of 10 and sponsorships are available. Call (773) 313-4300 or visit stjude.org/fourstarschicago.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

