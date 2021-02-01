Four strategic team members join UBS in Houston

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that four strategic team members have joined the firm in Houston, Texas as the Truscott Wealth Management Group. Brian Truscott, Amy McMillen Jay, Lindsay Arvin, and Victoria Browning will be located in the Clear Lake office, overseen by Tom Drake, Senior Vice President-Wealth Management and Branch Manager. The Complex Director of the Clear Lake location is Scott Skinner, Executive Director at UBS.

"We're excited to welcome Brian, Amy, Lindsay and Victoria to the firm," said Craig Vandegrift, Managing Director and South Texas Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Each of them provides their clients with exceptional advice, quality service and integrated financial planning. They are strong additions to our team, and we're excited to see what their future with UBS holds."

Brian Truscott joins UBS as a Senior Vice President – Wealth Management. He is a graduate of Northwestern University and has worked in the financial services industry since 2004. He holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Chartered Retirement Planning CounselorSM and Chartered Financial Consultant® designations.

Amy McMillen Jay joins UBS as a Senior Registered Client Service Associate. She holds a bachelor's degree in Spanish from Texas A&M University and a Master's in Spanish Translation and Interpreting from University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. She has been in the financial services industry since 2012.

Lindsay Arvin joins UBS as a Planning Specialist and holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a Master's in Finance from University of Houston- Clear Lake. She has been in the financial services industry since 2018, and specializes in onboarding new clients, helping them address any questions about various aspects within their financial lives.

Victoria Browning joins UBS as a Client Service Associate and has been in the financial services industry since 2018. She is conscientious, professional, strives to make every client contact a positive experience.

