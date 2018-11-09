Four Things California Homeowners Need to Know About Garage Door Openers with Battery Backup

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, California had its most destructive wildfire season with widespread power outages impacting garage door operation, leaving some homeowners trapped because they were unable to open their garage door manually. In reaction, the State of California introduced and signed into law Senate Bill 969 on September 21, 2018, requiring all new garage door and garage door opener installations to include garage door openers equipped with battery backup technology designed to operate in the event of an electrical outage. The law will go into effect on July 1, 2019.

LiftMaster and Chamberlain offer several battery backup solutions for residents who may be replacing their garage door openers, including the WLED DC Battery Backup LED Wi-Fi® Residential Garage Door Opener. Chamberlain's Corner to Corner Lighting Smart Garage Door Opener comes fully integrated with battery backup and smart home capabilities.

As California residents look to comply with this new legislation, Chamberlain Group, makers of LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® brand garage door openers, outlines four things homeowners need to know before an emergency happens.

Understand your garage door opener's safety features. In accordance with UL standards, all garage door openers are required to have a safety release device – a red cord that hangs down from the track inside the garage – that manually disconnects the opener from the door in case of an emergency or power outage. Pulling the release cord and manually opening the garage door can prove to be challenging for the elderly or people with disabilities, which is why having a garage door opener with battery backup can be helpful. We recommend testing this safety feature before an emergency happens to make sure you are able to manually disconnect and open your garage door. Check to see if your current garage door opener has battery backup. If it is a LiftMaster or Chamberlain Garage Door Opener, it will say "Battery Backup" on the opener. Having a garage door opener with functioning battery backup will enable the garage door opener to open and close the garage door when the power is out. Understanding how your battery backup system works is important. For example, a brand new, fully charged LiftMaster or Chamberlain battery will open and close a garage door a limited number of times for up to 24 hours after a power disruption. To test your garage door opener with battery backup, unplug the opener and open and close the garage door with the remote control or wall control panel. Remember to plug the opener back in once you have tested the battery backup to avoid draining the battery. Know when the operator's battery is running down.To help homeowners understand when these systems are functioning properly, manufacturers may use different signals. For example, LiftMaster and Chamberlain Garage Door Openers with Battery Backup use green, orange and red LED lights located on the opener to indicate the following:- Solid Green indicates the battery is fully charged - Flashing Green indicates the battery is charging - Solid Orange indicates the opener has lost power - Flashing Orange indicates the battery power is low - Solid Red indicates it is time to replace the battery Also, an audible beep can be heard every two seconds when the opener is operating on battery power and every 30 seconds when the battery power is low and needs to be charged or replaced. Learn how to replace your battery.Even though battery backup systems work without electricity, these systems will require homeowners to replace the batteries every 1-2 years or more frequently depending on opener usage and environmental conditions. If your system is showing a red LED light, it might be time to replace the battery. For support and/or step-by-step instructions on how to replace the battery on a LiftMaster or Chamberlain Garage Door Opener go to LiftMaster.com/485LM or Chamberlain.com/4228 for more information. Think ahead.Even though the law will not go into effect until July 1, 2019 , it is important to think ahead if you are replacing your garage door opener. Since the law will require all new garage door and garage door opener installations to include garage door openers equipped with battery backup technology, we recommend you consider purchasing one now if you are in the market. This will ensure that you are compliant if you need to replace your garage door once the law is in effect."Safety is always a priority when developing new products," said Chamberlain Group's Chief Technology Officer, Mark Karasek . "Although battery backup can be a valuable safety feature, as with most technology, it's up to the homeowner to conduct regular maintenance checks to ensure it is functioning properly." LiftMaster and Chamberlain offers several battery backup solutions for residents who may be replacing their garage door openers and expects to have a wider suite of offerings available next year to help equip California homeowners as the law goes into effect. Some of these include: - LiftMaster 8500W, WLED, and 8550W- Chamberlain B1381, B970 and C870LiftMaster garage door openers (LiftMaster.com) are available through professional installing dealers. Visit LiftMaster.com/Locate-A-Dealer to find your nearest dealer. Chamberlain garage door openers (Chamberlain.com) are sold at home improvement stores nationwide.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group (CGI) is a global leader in access control solutions with its LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® garage door opener brands and myQ® smart technology. Providing the power of access and knowledge, CGI's broad line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial access solutions are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience.

