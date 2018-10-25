Four-Time NBA Champion John Salley Joins BudTrader.com as Board Member and Investor

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BudTrader.com, the largest cannabis social media platform, is proud to announce that John Salley has joined BudTrader as an investor and advisory board member. Salley is a four-time NBA champion, actor, commentator, and cannabis advocate.

"I am extremely proud that Brad wanted me on BudTrader's Board," says Salley. "I am expecting huge things from BudTrader, and Brad McLaughlin is a true believer who wants to save the world. I'm inspired by what BudTrader is doing. BudTrader is the future"

BudTrader CEO Brad McLaughlin had this to say: "John Salley is a genius. He's a basketball legend, and he's a great businessman. I am so proud to have him as an Advisory Board Member and an Investor. With Salley on the team, there's no stopping BudTrader. We are a championship organization just like the Lakers!"

Since retiring from the NBA, Salley has become an entrepreneur in the cannabis industry, launching his own vegan wine, and starring in the much anticipated Bad Boys spin-off series "LA's finest" (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7555294) with co-stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba.

BudTrader.com is the largest online cannabis social media marketplace. Its platform is available in the United States where cannabis use is legal, as well as Canada and Puerto Rico. BudTrader's two-million registered users can safely and legally post and reply to classifieds-style ads for cannabis products, services, jobs, equipment and more.

