Four tips to stop major pipe issues before they happen

Harpole and the Champion Plumbing team offers these four tips for early leak detection to ensure you can recognize a small problem before it evolves into something worse.

A decrease in water pressure : Is the water pressure in the shower not what it used to be? It could be a sign that you have a leak. One of the common warning signs is a reduction in pressure due to a leaky pipe.

: Is the water pressure in the shower not what it used to be? It could be a sign that you have a leak. One of the common warning signs is a reduction in pressure due to a leaky pipe. Increase in water bill : If your water bill has increased over time without a change in water usage, there is a chance of a water leak. This can be caused by a broken pipe, a leaky faucet, a leaky toilet or a variety of other issues.

: If your water bill has increased over time without a change in water usage, there is a chance of a water leak. This can be caused by a broken pipe, a leaky faucet, a leaky toilet or a variety of other issues. Random wet spots : If a wet spot is found on the floor, wall or ceiling, there is a chance of a leak. These are normally found near sinks, toilets or tubs.

: If a wet spot is found on the floor, wall or ceiling, there is a chance of a leak. These are normally found near sinks, toilets or tubs. Mold or mildew is forming: If moisture is present, there is a chance of mold growth. Seeing this form on floors, walls or ceilings is a sign of a leak.

"Simple tasks such as checking for wet spots or paying attention to water pressure can help prevent a bigger issue, such as flooding," said Harpole. "Remaining aware of potential issues today can save you money on repairs in the future."

About Champion Plumbing

Started in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems and backflow repair. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs.

