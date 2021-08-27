Four Trial Lawyers from the Fears Nachawati Law Firm Earn Best Lawyers in America Honors

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four trial lawyers from the Fears Nachawati Law Firm are honored in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, including firm founders Majed Nachawati and Bryan Fears for their work on behalf of plaintiffs in complex litigation.

Best Lawyers recognized firm Partner Steve Schulte for personal injury litigation, while Partner Brice Burris received "Ones to Watch" honors for personal injury litigation – a designation reserved for early and midcareer practitioners.

The firm's reputation has grown as it has taken on leading roles in high-profile national multidistrict litigation, including litigation on behalf of communities ravaged by highly addictive opioid painkillers. The firm also represents individuals who have been injured by cancer-causing herbicides, including Roundup and paraquat, and defective medical products such as IVC blood filters.

Best Lawyers is the oldest and among the most well-regarded attorney guides in the country. Attorneys are selected based on nominations from peers practicing in the same area and geographical region. These are then vetted by the Best Lawyers research staff before the final honorees are selected. Those chosen represent the top five percent of practicing attorneys in the United States.

Best Lawyers is just one of numerous accolades the firm and its attorneys have received this year. In June, the Lawdragon legal publication honored Mr. Nachawati and Mr. Fears among its 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers. In April, Mr. Nachawati and firm Partner Darren McDowell were selected by D Magazine to its annual Best Lawyers in Dallas list.

Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals in mass-tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. The largest and most diverse products liability law firm in the nation, Fears Nachawati was ranked No. 1 nationally in products liability filings in federal court over the past three years. For more information visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

