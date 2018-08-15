Four Ways to Enjoy the Summer Weather at WatermarkPointe

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WatermarkPointe, luxury condos in Westchester NY, is the ideal place for residents to enjoy resort-style living with breathtaking waterviews and top-of-the-line amenities. To help residents maximize their time during the warmer weather, WatermarkPointe shares four ways to enjoy summer weather at WatermarkPointe.

Take advantage of the serene beaches. There isn't a better time of year to spend time at the sandy beaches near your beautiful home. Enjoy a stroll along the tranquil water's edge. Take in the sunrise during an early-morning walk. Or, if you are craving a little more movement, kayaking or canoeing will give you a great workout—and you can cool off afterward!

Swim laps in the outdoor pool. WatermarkPointe has a spectacular summer pool that overlooks the Long Island Sound. Swim in the refreshing water while soaking in the exhilarating beach atmosphere. Relax poolside with your favorite novel, listen to music, or simply take in some sunshine. Grab your favorite pool float and cool off. Or, swim some laps for the ultimate workout without breaking a sweat.

Plan a day trip to Manhattan—just 35 minutes away. Watermark Pointe residents that want a mini-escape can venture into the city in just over half an hour's time. Spend the day in the city seeing the sights, shopping, and dining. Or take in a Broadway show and visit your favorite restaurant after. It is easy and stress-free to either take the Metro North train or drive into Manhattan, depending on your preference.

Have a picnic with friends and family. Pack the picnic basket with your favorite foods and beverages for a delectable feast. Hit the beach if you want to hear the waves lapping gently in the background or set up a blanket on WatermarkPointe's impeccably landscaped grounds under the shade of the lush trees. Escape to the gazebo for a moment of quiet or play some lawn games after your meal.

WatermarkPointe Beachfront Condos are part of a high-end, luxury condominium complex offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living in a beachfront condo while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty and Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

