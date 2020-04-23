FOURMIDABLE assumes management of 210 multi-family apartments in Mississippi

According to FOURMIDABLE President, Michael Schocker, "The addition of the communities in Bay Waveland is a tremendous testament to our growing recognition in the various aspects of Affordable Housing. We are excited to continue their pattern of providing high quality and affordable housing to the residents they serve."

Bay Waveland Housing Authority stated that they are very happy to have FOURMIDABLE as the management agent at the following three communities:

Bay Pines, a 100-unit apartment community, consisting of one to four bedroom units located in Bay St. Louis . This layered community consists of 100% low income housing tax credit units with 34 project-based Section 8 units and 66 recently converted RAD units. For more information visit baypinesapts.com.

. This layered community consists of 100% low income housing tax credit units with 34 project-based Section 8 units and 66 recently converted RAD units. For more information visit baypinesapts.com. Camille Court , a 30-unit apartment community located in Waveland , consists of single family homes. Currently this community is public housing with 100% low income housing tax credits with plans to convert to RAD. For more information visit camillecourtapts.com.

, a 30-unit apartment community located in , consists of single family homes. Currently this community is public housing with 100% low income housing tax credits with plans to convert to RAD. For more information visit camillecourtapts.com. Oak Haven Senior Apartments is an 80-unit senior, 55 or older, community also located in Waveland . The property consists of one and two bedroom units with 39 project-based Section 8 units and 41 RAD units. The community has an additional low income housing tax credit component as well. For more information visit oakhavenapts.com.

RAD (Rental Assistance Demonstration) programs seek to preserve public housing by providing Public Housing Authorities with access to more stable funding to make needed improvements.

About FOURMIDABLE:

FOURMIDABLE is a national real estate management and brokerage company that specializes in managing, marketing and leasing market rate, tax credit, senior and family government assisted, public housing and rural development apartment communities. Founded in 1975, FOURMIDABLE currently manages 70 communities in 11 states, with approximately 7,225 units under management. FOURMIDABLE is a member of the elite AMO (Accredited Management Organization) and is an approved management firm for HUD, MSHDA and other State Agencies. Additionally, FOURMIDABLE affiliated companies offer support for property management companies and owners, including agility-pm, a provider of back office accounting, HR, IT and compliance support; eCrosstown, a provider of free Wi-Fi amenity services to apartment residents; and ePhonz, a specialized telephone product for apartment management companies.

For more information, call (248) 593-4603 or visit fourmidable.com

CONTACT: Michael Schocker, President

248-593-4634





Sue Voyles

Logos Communications

734-667-2005

SOURCE FOURMIDABLE

Related Links

http://www.fourmidable.com

