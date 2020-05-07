FOURMIDABLE Celebrating 45th Anniversary in 2020

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FOURMIDABLE, a diversified, national real estate management company specializing in managing public housing, senior and family government assisted, market rate, tax credit, rural development and condominium communities, is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.

Regularly honored as one of the top property management organizations in the United States, FOURMIDABLE is led by CEO Jeri Hays and President Michael Schocker. The company currently manages 69 properties totaling 7,035 units across 11 states, employing more than 250 people.

"We are thrilled to be 45 years strong this year," said Hays. "Our success is built around an amazing staff that works hard managing and maintaining our extensive portfolio of properties around the country."

Founded by Ronald Slavik in April of 1975, Michigan-based FOURMIDABLE has developed, constructed and/or managed at least 6,000 single family homes, 20,000 multi-family residences, 3,000 hotel suites and more than 3 million square feet of commercial/offices space. The company expanded in 2007 to include FOURMIDABLE South, LLC.

"Our focus this year will continue to be on great customer service," said Slavik, FOURMIDABLE Chairman of the Board. "It is something that has always set us apart and we pride ourselves on working closely with all of our clients, some of whom have been with us for 30 years or more."

In 2020, FOURMIDABLE has already added approximately 600 new units to its portfolio in Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi and Ohio with plans to add an additional 400 new units in Michigan and Tennessee by the end of the year.

With its strong national reputation in the affordable and tax credit markets as well as its experience in managing high end conventional communities, FOURMIDABLE is often honored nationally as a top property management company. In 2019 Midwest Real Estate News Magazine named FOURMIDABLE one of the "best of the best" and the National Affordable Housing Management Association again recognized the firm on its "Affordable 100" list.

"Forty-five years is a cause for celebration in a tough industry like ours," said Schocker. "We've seen many ups and downs and we are still standing. We are still growing and we're serving our clients and our residents."

An anniversary celebration is being planned for later this year due to the ongoing public health crisis in the U.S., said company leaders.

FOURMIDABLE is a national real estate management and brokerage company that specializes in managing, marketing and leasing market rate, tax credit, senior and family government assisted, public housing and rural development apartment communities. Founded in 1975, FOURMIDABLE currently manages 69 communities in 11 states, with approximately 7,035 units under management. FOURMIDABLE is a member of the elite AMO (Accredited Management Organization) and is an approved management firm for HUD, MSHDA and other State Agencies. Additionally, FOURMIDABLE affiliated companies offer support for property management companies and owners, including agility-pm, a provider of back office accounting, HR, IT and compliance support; eCrosstown, a provider of free Wi-Fi amenity services to apartment residents; and ePhonz, a specialized telephone product for apartment management companies.

