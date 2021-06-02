FOURMIDABLE Named 'Affordable 100' Company

"Being recognized by NAHMA has become a company goal for us," said Michael Schocker, president of FOURMIDABLE. "We are always honored to be considered, and thankful to the team that makes it possible."

FOURMIDABLE has seen significant growth since its founding in 1975, as it has managed various types of housing, including conventional apartments, public housing, government assisted, condominiums and commercial properties. Today, it manages 70 properties totaling 7,255 units.

NAHMA works on behalf of multifamily property managers and owners, serving as a leading voice for affordable housing management. The "Affordable 100" list ranks the largest affordable multifamily property management companies in the United States based on the total number of subsidized units managed. Each company must manage housing units that qualify for at least one of the following federal subsidies: HUD Project-based Assistance, Section 42 LIHTC, HOME funds, USDA Section 515, or Bonds.

About FOURMIDABLE

FOURMIDABLE is a national real estate management and brokerage company that specializes in managing, marketing and leasing market rate, tax credit, senior and family government assisted, public housing and rural development apartment communities. Founded in 1975, FOURMIDABLE currently manages 70 communities in 11 states, with approximately 7,255 units under management. FOURMIDABLE is a member of the elite AMO (Accredited Management Organization) and is an approved management firm for HUD, MSHDA and other State Agencies. Additionally, FOURMIDABLE affiliated companies offer support for property management companies and owners, including agility-pm, a provider of back office accounting, HR, IT and compliance support; eCrosstown, a provider of free Wi-Fi amenity services to apartment residents; and ePhonz, a specialized telephone product for apartment management companies.



For more information, please call 248-593-4603 or visit www.fourmidable.com

CONTACT:

Michael Schocker

248-593-4634

Sue Voyles, Logos Communications

734-667-2005

SOURCE FOURMIDABLE

Related Links

http://www.fourmidable.com

