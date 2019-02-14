Fourth Graders Make a Difference for Injured Veterans

"At the beginning of the process, I showed the students a presentation on a wide variety of charities," Molly explained. "There were some local, some regional, and some national charities. After learning a little about each charity, each group selected a charity they wanted to work for. This was a great lesson for the students, especially because all the charities are deserving.

"I donate to a different charity every pay period, but rather than making that decision on my own, I wanted to involve the students and give them something to rally around," Molly added. "It's great to see their pride in helping and in learning a life lesson, in addition to becoming more efficient at doing their school work."

When generous Americans donate to make a difference in the lives of wounded warriors, their support funds programs ranging from physical wellness and adaptive sports to personal independence and mental health. Every donation makes a tangible difference for warriors and caregivers who participate in WWP programs and services at no cost to them. To find out how you can make a difference, please visit https://wwp.news/GiveBack.

