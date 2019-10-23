Fourth-IR, Incyte, and Xylem Receive "Tell Awards" for FDI in Switzerland

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth-IR, Incyte, and Xylem received 2019 Tell Awards from the Swiss government in recognition of their significant investments in Switzerland, reports Daniel Bangser, Trade Commissioner of Switzerland for Investment Promotion. Since 2005, 50 American companies have won this prestigious award named for the legendary Swiss folk hero William Tell.

The awards were presented to company executives by Ambassador Markus Börlin, Consul General of Switzerland in New York; Patrik Wermelinger, Head of Investment Promotion at Switzerland Global Enterprise; and Mr. Bangser on October 17, 2019 in a private ceremony and at the "Inspiring Innovation Conference" hosted by Boston Consulting Group.

In his remarks, Ambassador Börlin noted, "We are delighted to honor these three exemplary companies which are among nearly 2,000 American firms in Switzerland. We are proud of their success in international expansion in Switzerland, which is well deserving of recognition." Mr. Bangser added, "These three fine companies demonstrate Switzerland's attractiveness across various industries and stages of maturity."

About the 2019 Tell Award winners

Fourth-IR, founded in Michigan in 2016, already has a European office in Lucerne Switzerland. The firm has earned many accolades for its practical, innovative healthcare and life science solutions leveraging emerging technologies like machine intelligence and deep learning.

Incyte Corporation set up a European headquarters in Epilanges Switzerland, and will soon expand to a new larger HQ and open a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant. This global biopharmaceutical company has over 1,400 employees creating first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutics.

Xylem has its European Headquarters in Schaffhausen Switzerland, where employees from 20 countries manage business in 35 countries. With $5B revenues and 17,000 employees, Xylem creates innovative and smart technology solutions to meet the world's water, wastewater and energy needs.

Strong business relationship between the US and Switzerland

The United States and Switzerland have a long and solid business history. Switzerland is particularly proud to be one of the top 10 global destinations for American foreign direct investment, and similarly a top 10 source of foreign direct investment into the US ahead of many larger economies.

