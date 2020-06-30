Fourth of July 2020: Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Alabama and South Carolina Top States for Firework use

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new ValuePenguin.com study has found that the United States spent about $319,270,828 on fireworks in total, with Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Alabama and South Carolina topping the nation for fireworks consumption. With July 4th nearly upon us, here are the key findings:

Which States Spend the Most on Fireworks? Missouri, Mississippi , Ohio , Alabama and South Carolina spent between $51.1 Million to $18.9 Million on fireworks. On a per capita basis, Missouri , Alabama , Kansas , Wyoming and South Carolina topped the nation for firework use.

Missouri, , , and spent between to on fireworks. On a per capita basis, , , , and topped the nation for firework use. Most Fireworks Come from China : The United States imports most of its fireworks from China , which accounted for nearly 96% of all imports. The next highest import values come from Spain , Hong Kong and Thailand .

imports most of its fireworks from , which accounted for nearly 96% of all imports. The next highest import values come from , and . Fireworks Injuries Surge on July 4th : 26.2% of all annual firework-related injuries and ER visits occur on July 4th . On average, injuries increase by 538% on July 4th compared to July 3rd . July 5th also sees a surge in firework-related Injuries and ER visits.

26.2% of all annual firework-related injuries and ER visits occur on . On average, injuries increase by 538% on compared to . also sees a surge in firework-related Injuries and ER visits. Children and Men Get Injured More Often: 42% of firework-related injuries on July 4th happen to Americans under the age of 20. Children under ten make up 32% of fireworks injuries. Males are also more likely to be hurt than women, making up 57% of Fourth of July injuries.

42% of firework-related injuries on happen to Americans under the age of 20. Children under ten make up 32% of fireworks injuries. Males are also more likely to be hurt than women, making up 57% of Fourth of July injuries. Fireworks Safety Is Crucial in 2020: With the current COVID-19 outbreak and cancellations of local firework shows, millions of Americans will experiment more with doing their own backyard fireworks displays. This could lead to a drastic increase in injuries and damages for the 2020 holiday.

According to Sterling Price, Research Analyst at ValuePenguin.com, "American families should follow the Consumer Product Safety Commission's guidelines for safe fireworks use to minimize injuries, and it's also important that families take a cautious approach to getting together to minimize the spread of COVID-19." He adds, "Reviewing your health and home insurance is another important precaution - if families know what is covered and what isn't, they'll be more cautious about exposing themselves to risk and financial loss."

ValuePenguin.com analysts obtained Firework imports and exports data from the U.S. trade census. U.S. population values were obtained from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 population estimates in order to calculate per capita dollar amounts. Data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission's National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (CPSC-NEISS) was used to identify fireworks injury trends surrounding the Fourth of July. To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/who-uses-most-fireworks-united-states

Which States Spend the Most on Fireworks? State Imported value of

Fireworks Value of imported

fireworks per capita Missouri $51,088,748 $8.34 Mississippi $42,258,550 $0.76 Ohio $30,444,688 $2.60 Alabama $28,353,392 $5.80 South Carolina $18,913,998 $3.72 California $17,732,810 $0.45 Texas $17,436,532 $0.61 Florida $16,688,898 $0.78 Kansas $16,099,349 $5.53 Pennsylvania $15,842,819 $1.24 Indiana $14,470,363 $2.16 Washington $10,587,756 $1.41 Tennessee $8,806,261 $1.30 Wisconsin $7,936,230 $1.37 Michigan $7,810,634 $0.78 Nevada $7,366,040 $2.43 Nebraska $6,648,462 $3.45 Utah $3,149,085 $1.00 Illinois $3,097,163 $0.24 Arkansas $3,007,191 $1.00

