Fourthstone LLC Appoints Patrick Kelley Senior Trader

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourthstone LLC ("Fourthstone"), a St Louis-based investment manager, has named Patrick Kelley to the position of Senior Trader reporting into Managing Partner, Phil Stone. In this role, Mr Kelley will be responsible for the daily operation and management of Fourthstone's equity trading, including maximizing technology and analytics to support the firm's growth and continued focus on best execution.

Kelley most recently served as Head Equity Trader for Kennedy Capital Management ("KCM"), an investment manager focused on small- and mid-cap domestic equity markets with $4.9 billion1 in Assets Under Management. He brings 20 years of equity trading experience to Fourthstone, which was recently named one of "fifty rising stars" in hedge funds by the Hedge Fund Journal2.

"We are excited to welcome Pat to the Fourthstone team," said Phil Stone, Fourthstone's Managing Partner. "I've known Pat and was aware of his skill trading financial sector stocks for many years. We always hoped there would be an opportunity to work together."

While at KCM, Mr. Kelley was responsible for overseeing administration, technology, and the quality of broker execution for the trading department. He was the principal Equity Trader for the Small Cap Value I, Small Cap Core, SMID Cap Value, SMID Cap Core, Mid Cap Value, and All Cap Value strategies. Before joining KCM, Mr. Kelley was both a listed block trader and an OTC trader for four years with KeyBanc Capital Markets in Cleveland, Ohio. Mr. Kelley holds a B.A.B.S in Finance and Management Information Systems from Ohio University.

About Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone (www.4thstone.com) is an SEC-registered investment management firm located in St Louis, MO specializing in financial sector and fintech opportunities. Founded in 2013, the firm has been the top ranked financial sector equity manager in numerous performance rankings across a number of alternative strategies.



1 As of 12/31/21 ADV Part 2 (https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/); Firm CRD number 105834/SEC number 108-15323. Please also see Fourthstone's ADV Part 2 for important information and disclosures; Fourthstone Firm CRD number 169067/SEC number 801-117051. Registration with the SEC does not imply any level of skill or training.



2 Lovell, H. (Issue 156, July 27, 2022). Tomorrow's Titans, The Hedge Fund Journal. https://thehedgefundjournal.com/tomorrows-titans-2022-fifty-rising-hedge-fund-stars/



