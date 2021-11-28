Fovia Ai to Showcase AI Visualization Integrations at IAIP Exhibit, RSNA 2021

RSNA attendees visiting the IAIP exhibit will be able to explore meaningful AI integrations from 22 exhibitors based on real-world clinical scenarios and will see live demonstrations of Fovia Ai software integrated with vendors including Siemens Healthineers, 3M M*Modal, Ambra Health, Bayer AI, Lunit, Smart Reporting and VUNO. The interactive exhibit provides attendees access to emerging AI technologies, demonstrates the interoperability standards needed to integrate into the workflow of diagnostic radiology, and highlights AI-driven products that remove barriers to clinical adoption.

"Fovia is proud to join the IAIP emphasizing interoperability. It has been enlightening to work with the other vendors to connect many disparate AI products in a real-world, clinical scenario. We are pleased that the existence of standards such as FHIR, DICOMweb/WADO, RSNA/ACR CDE's (including RadElements and RadLex), and SOLE allow our XStream® aiCockpit® AI viewer technology to communicate and interact with the various AI vendors' algos, AI Orchestrator Systems, Reporting Systems and PACS Archives/Viewers. This demo will show the future of interconnected AI workflows within the radiology ecosystem," stated Fovia Ai's Chief Technology Officer, Kevin Kreeger, Ph.D.

Adjacent to the IAIP demonstration, in the Fovia Ai booth (#4535), attendees can:

Explore AI-driven advanced visualization via XStream ® aiCockpit ® and XStream ® aiPlatform ® , and see how Fovia Ai technology enables radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access, interact with and modify AI results directly within their existing workflows.

Discover how XStream ® aiCockpit ® provides multiple paths for integrating AI. Learn how to leverage AI capabilities for PACS, reporting systems, universal viewers and hospital systems in a variety of ways—embedded zero-footprint web app, white-label floating web browser, or comprehensive SDK Integration.

Join Fovia Ai at the AI Showcase Theater to watch industry veteran Kevin Kreeger , Ph.D. overcome barriers to the clinical adoption of AI as he demonstrates how users seamlessly interact with algorithm-augmented radiology data using Fovia Ai's intuitive tools. Overcoming AI Barriers: XStream® aiCockpit® and Flexible Integration Options, Tuesday, November 30 , 12:30 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

About Fovia Ai

Fovia Ai, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization, a preeminent provider of cloud-based, zero-footprint imaging SDKs, and the developer of High Definition Volume Rendering®, XStream® HDVR® and F.A.S.T.® RapidPrint®. Fovia Ai's flagship products, XStream® aiCockpit® and XStream® aiPlatform® enable radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access AI results directly within their existing workflows from any PACS, worklist, dictation software or hospital system. Complementary products in Fovia Ai's product suite include F.A.S.T.® AI Annotation, F.A.S.T.® AI Validation, F.A.S.T.® AI Workflows, F.A.S.T.® Interactive AI and F.A.S.T.® Interactive Segmentation, collectively providing tools to annotate, validate, modify, accept/reject, interact with and segment data. The flexible architecture of Fovia Ai's product suite and Fovia's nearly two decades of radiology integration experience facilitate seamless integrations with a variety of partners, platforms, processors and operating systems.

IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE: The applications mentioned herein are for investigational use only at this time.

