Fovia Ai to Showcase Expansion of XStream® aiCockpit®, XStream® aiPlatform™, and F.A.S.T.® AI Workflows at Virtual RSNA

Explore vendor-neutral, AI-enabled advanced visualization via XStream ® aiCockpit ® and XStream ® aiPlatform ™ and see how Fovia Ai technology enables radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access, interact with, and modify AI results directly within their existing workflows.

Learn about F.A.S.T. ® AI Workflows, a flexible class of web-based components that plug into XStream aiCockpit enabling rapid review (accept/reject/modify) of AI results, real-time interaction of results through F.A.S.T. ® Interactive AI, automatic forwarding of results to PACS and the clinical reporting system, and local validation and retraining. See AI visualization workflows.

integrated into real-world diagnostic radiology workflows. Attend two, live informational sessions:

Join cloud-imaging expert David Wilkins on Tuesday, December 1 , from 11:30am - 12:00pm CST to learn how companies can quickly create zero-footprint visualization applications that are accessible from any web-enabled browser. Webinar: Cloud-enable your Imaging Products

Join industry veteran Kevin Kreeger , Ph.D. on Wednesday, December 2 , from 11:30am - 12:00pm CST to learn how Fovia Ai is transforming radiology by providing meaningful access to AI workflows. Webinar: Anatomy of an AI Workflow

Register for Webinars today!

To learn more about both Fovia and Fovia Ai's complete product suites or arrange a demonstration at the Virtual 106th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, November 29 – December 5, contact us.

About Fovia Ai

Fovia Ai, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization, a preeminent provider of cloud-based, zero-footprint imaging SDKs, and the developer of High Definition Volume Rendering®, XStream® HDVR® and F.A.S.T.® RapidPrint®. Fovia Ai's flagship products, XStream® aiCockpit® and XStream® aiPlatform™ enable radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access AI results directly within their existing workflows from any PACS, worklist, dictation software or hospital system. Complementary products in Fovia Ai's product suite include F.A.S.T.® AI Annotation, F.A.S.T.® AI Validation, F.A.S.T.® AI Workflows, F.A.S.T.® Interactive AI and F.A.S.T.® Interactive Segmentation, collectively providing tools to annotate, validate, modify, accept/reject, interact with and segment data. The flexible architecture of Fovia Ai's product suite and Fovia's nearly two decades of radiology integration experience facilitate seamless integrations with a variety of partners, platforms, processors and operating systems.

For additional information and to learn more about commercial, academic or research licensing, visit fovia.ai or fovia.com.

IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE: The applications mentioned herein are for investigational use only at this time.

Contact Information:

Fovia Ai, Inc.

Shay Kilby

866.3D.FOVIA or 650.257.4063

[email protected]

SOURCE Fovia Ai, Inc.

