Fox Corporation Announces Executive Promotions in Advertising Sales Organization

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) ("FOX" or "the Company") today announced the promotion of several executives in its advertising sales organization as well as the expansion of the leadership of its sports sales team.

Michael Falco was promoted to Executive Vice President of Revenue Management and Strategy. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sports Sales. Since joining FOX in 2006 as an Account Executive, Falco has helped to grow FOX Sports' revenue.

David Borstein will now serve as Senior Vice President of Digital and Social Sales. In this newly created role, Borstein will oversee the digital strategy for both the Sports and Entertainment teams. David joined FOX in 2016 as Vice President of Digital Entertainment Sales.

Dan Callahan has been elevated to Senior Vice President of Data Strategy and Sales Innovation. He will continue to lead FOX's Audience Innovation Management (AIM) strategy and will now also manage the Company's digital relationships, video initiatives, and business development for the Sports and Entertainment Sales teams. Dan started his career with FOX in June 2011 as Manager of Network Sales and Development for FOX News Media and most recently served as Vice President of Audience and Automated Sales.

President of Advertising Sales Marianne Gambelli commented: "I couldn't be prouder of the talent we develop and cultivate at FOX and our legacy of promoting from within. Michael, David and Dan are incredible strategists, contributors and team members who will continue to grow and impact our advertising sales organizations in their new roles."

FOX's advertising sales team is also expanding with addition of Brian Nyemchek, who joined the Company as Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales. He previously spent 12 years at NBCUniversal Media, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, NBC Sports Media Sales.

