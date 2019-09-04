Fox Corporation Executives to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) (the "Company") today announced that members of the Company's senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in September:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, September 11 . Charlie Collier , Chief Executive Officer, FOX Entertainment will be speaking at approximately 5:20pm (Eastern).



. , Chief Executive Officer, FOX Entertainment will be speaking at approximately (Eastern). Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference on Wednesday, September 18 . John Nallen , Chief Operating Officer, Fox Corporation will be speaking at approximately 1:15pm (Eastern).

A live audio webcast of each presentation, and the archived webcasts, will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com.

