Fox Corporation Names Jeff Taylor General Counsel

Dinh commented: "Jeff is the consummate professional. He confidently navigates complex legal matters, ensures best corporate governance, and inspires his teams. Jeff will put all that experience and expertise into greater action as he leads our legal function."

Taylor added: "I look forward to contributing more broadly and deeply across the company while continuing to work with trusted colleagues and sharp legal minds like Claudia Teran and our business unit general counsels."

Before joining FOX, Taylor served as Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for General Motors Co., and as the General Counsel of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. Taylor served more than 15 years in the federal government, including as the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia from 2006 to 2009, Counselor to the Attorney General, Counsel to the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary, and Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of California. Taylor holds a B.A. in history from Stanford University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He currently serves on the Board of the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles.

FOX also announced that Nicholas Trutanich, former United States Attorney for Nevada, will join Taylor's team as Executive Vice President and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer. Trutanich will provide ethics advice, oversee compliance training and investigations, and be FOX's point of contact with law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

Taylor commented: "Nick is an experienced trial lawyer, a proven leader, and an adviser with impeccable integrity. He is an ideal fit for our already strong team, and his expertise in gaming regulation will be invaluable as FOX continues its push into sports betting."

Trutanich served as United States Attorney for the District of Nevada where he was the chief federal law enforcement officer for over three million residents and 50 million visitors. Earlier, Trutanich was First Assistant Attorney General of Nevada and an Assistant United States Attorney for the Central District of California. He was a law clerk to the Honorable Manuel L. Real, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. He holds a B.S. in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

