Fox-IT Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Managed Security Service Product Line

"Fox-IT has established a strong foothold in the multidisciplinary area of managed detection and response (MDR) in the MSS market and gained expertise in securing architectures in its clients' environment, regardless of size. Rather than rely on partner software, its technologies are developed in-house to meet the needs of individual clients," said Jason Reed, Sr. Industry Analyst. "Unlike some competing vendors that look to sell solutions with the highest price points to customers, Fox-IT 's experts carefully assess each customer's needs and recommend the best-fit solution that can provide a cyber-threat management platform, designed to defend against known and unknown threats."

Of particular note are the services offered to SMBs. Fox-IT has set up an educational outreach programme called Fox-IT Academy to help SMBs build cyber awareness, identify their critical technological assets, and lower their reliance on costly security consultants. This approach enables Fox-IT to serve a traditionally underserved market by optimally employing its well-honed knowledge base, created by an internal team of experienced security consultants.

While on one hand it delivers a security operations centre (SOC)-based network protection module and a lightweight endpoint module, on the other it offers a DataDiode one-way connection technology for deployment in critical national infrastructure (CNI) and government. The Fox DataDiode has the highest certified level of security on the market, CC EAL 7+.

Fox-IT also provides outstanding threat intelligence that is used by the market sector known for high security maturity standards, the financial services industry. Moreover, its threat intelligence feeds into its MDR and pen testing business units that work to reduce risk even further for customers.

"Fox-IT's solutions include major infrastructure and national security initiatives. Its portfolio of technologies is diverse and comprises gateways, encryption services, and secure-inter-network-architectures that have been approved for NATO SECRET and SECRET UE classifications," noted Reed. "These exceptional solutions for businesses across the security spectrum have earned Fox-IT Frost & Sullivan's 2019 European Product Line Strategy Leadership Award."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognises the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Fox-IT

Fox-IT, a NCC Group company, is a global expert in cyber security and risk mitigation. It combines smart ideas with advanced technology to enable a more secure society. Fox-IT experienced security specialists gather and analyse threat intelligence on a 24/7 basis, in one of the most advanced Security Operation Centres (SOC) worldwide.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For 58 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

