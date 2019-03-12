Fox Set to Join S&P 500; Adobe to Join S&P 100

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500 & S&P 100:

Fox Corp. (NASD: FOXAV; FOXBV) will be added to the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, March 19 . Fox will replace Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (NASD: FOXA; FOX), which will be removed from the S&P 500 and S&P 100 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, March 20 . S&P 500 and 100 constituent The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is acquiring Twenty-First Century Fox one day after Twenty-First Fox spins off Fox Corp. to shareholders. For index purposes, S&P DJI considers Fox Corp. to be the surviving entity of Twenty-First Century Fox and therefore both the Class A and Class B common stock lines will continue to be included in the S&P 500. Effective on March 19 , Twenty-First Century Fox will change its Class A common stock ticker from FOXA to TFCFA and its Class B common stock ticker from FOX to TFCF. Also effective on March 19 , Fox Corp. will change its Class A common stock ticker from FOXAV to FOXA and its Class B common stock ticker from FOXBV to FOX.

. Fox will replace Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (NASD: FOXA; FOX), which will be removed from the S&P 500 and S&P 100 effective prior to the open of trading on . S&P 500 and 100 constituent The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is acquiring Twenty-First Century Fox one day after Twenty-First Fox spins off Fox Corp. to shareholders. For index purposes, S&P DJI considers Fox Corp. to be the surviving entity of Twenty-First Century Fox and therefore both the Class A and Class B common stock lines will continue to be included in the S&P 500. Effective on , Twenty-First Century Fox will change its Class A common stock ticker from FOXA to TFCFA and its Class B common stock ticker from FOX to TFCF. Also effective on , Fox Corp. will change its Class A common stock ticker from FOXAV to FOXA and its Class B common stock ticker from FOXBV to FOX. Adobe Inc. (NASD: ADBE) will replace Twenty-First Century Fox in the S&P 100 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, March 20 . Post spin-off, the surviving Fox Corp. will no longer be representative of the mega-cap market space.

Fox Corp. operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P 500 (Global Industry Classification Standard) GICS Broadcasting Sub-Industry index effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, March 20.

Adobe operates as a diversified software company and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – MARCH 19, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Fox Communication Services Broadcasting* *GICS effective March 20

S&P 500 INDEX – MARCH 20, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY DELETED Twenty-First Century Fox Communication Services Movies & Entertainment

S&P 100 INDEX – MARCH 20, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Adobe Information Technology Application Software DELETED Twenty-First Century Fox Communication Services Movies & Entertainment

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee

New York, USA

(+1) 212 438 3907

david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji_communications@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices