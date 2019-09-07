FOX Sports Super 6, Free-to-Play Sports Prediction Game, Launches Today

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Sports Super 6, a free-to-play sports prediction game that offers players the chance to win hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash each week, launches nationwide today.

Fans can enter multiple contests each week, with jackpot prizes up to $250,000 in cash. To play, users simply choose who they think the winning team will be and the corresponding margin of victory within predefined ranges or answer six multiple-choice questions, giving them a chance to split thousands in guaranteed cash prizes.

FOX Sports Super 6 offers a variety of ways for football fans to play throughout the season, and will be offering two NFL games and a college football game at launch:

Super 6 NFL Sunday

To play, fans will select the outcome and margin of victory of six upcoming NFL Sunday matchups. Players who correctly select all six picks could win up to $250,000. If no player correctly selects all six picks to win the $250,000 jackpot prize, there will be smaller guaranteed cash prizes.

TNF Super 6

FOX Sports Super 6 is also offering up to $25,000 in guaranteed prizes for each TNF Super 6 game. To play, fans will answer six multiple choice prediction questions about the upcoming Thursday Night Football game, across the 13-game TNF schedule across FOX and NFL Network. The $25,000 in guaranteed cash prizes will be divided among the players who select the most correct answers.

College Football Saturday Super 6

For each Saturday of college football, fans can play by picking the winning team and by how many points (e.g. Texas by 10 to 14 points). There is a jackpot prize available each week with thousands guaranteed to be paid.

Mark Silverman, President, National Networks, FOX Sports said: "FOX Sports Super 6 brings our unique and entertaining Fox attitude and our unrivaled talent to this fun free-to-play game. The FOX Sports Super 6 app will heighten the excitement of watching live sports while simultaneously deepening our viewers' engagement with our brand."

FOX Sports Super 6 anticipates adding more sports, with basketball slated to start in October.

"These awesome free-to-play games will get fans closer to the sports they love, competing against FOX Sports stars to win huge prizes," said Robin Chhabra, Chief Corporate Development Officer, The Stars Group. "The FOX Sports Super 6 app offers a quick, simple and fun experience that we think sports fans here will love, just like they do in other countries where we run them."

The FOX Sports Super 6 app is now available for download in the App Store and the Play Store.

To find out more, visit www.foxsuper6.com

FOX Sports Super 6 is not available within Washington State.

