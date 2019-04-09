Fox Trail Memory Care Living and South River Little League Partnership Hits a Home Run

SOUTH RIVER, N.J., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- South River's Fox Trail Memory Care Living, a part of New Jersey's largest network of boutique Alzheimer's and dementia care homes, has formed a community partnership with the South River Little League, under which the senior living community is providing young baseball players with fun and wholesome opportunities--on and off the field.

Fox Trail Memory Care Living and the South River Little League have a long-standing history of bringing joy and happiness to families in the South River community. Forming a community partnership was a natural fit. Fox Trail's South River location neighbors the league's field and, Michelle Hatala, South River's House Manager, is a native of the area with strong connections ties to the league.

Hatala fostered the partnership which includes a financial contribution towards team equipment, as well as, opportunities for the league participants to spend time with Fox Trail Memory Care Living South River residents.

A recent "Spring Training" themed event brought the 9 - 12 year old little league participants and their families to the senior living home for an afternoon of festivities with the residents.

"We are thrilled to be a sponsor and proud to further unite the community," shared Managing Partner, Michael Eisele. "There is no better pairing than seniors and children. The elders love it when children come. It forms an endearing relationship that brings everyone together."

Conrad Lell, President of the South River Little League added, "It was a great experience for the children. Everyone interacted and had a very nice time."

