Fox Trail Senior Living Hosts Statewide High School Essay Contest to Increase Alzheimer's and Dementia Awareness Amongst Young People

RAMSEY, N.J., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Trail Senior Living has announced a statewide essay contest November 15, 2018 - February 14, 2019 designed to promote Alzheimer's and dementia awareness amongst high school students.

High school students are encouraged to submit a 500 to 700-word essay sharing how Alzheimer's or dementia has impacted a family member, or someone they know. Alternatively, they may interview a family affected by the disease and document their story. Students may submit one story per entrant online at FoxTrailSeniorLiving.com/Essay. The deadline to enter is February 14, 2019.

The entries submitted through a social sharing application on Fox Trail's website allow visitors to read, comment, and share essays amongst their networks. Submissions will be reviewed by executive members of Fox Trail Senior Living upon conclusion of the contest and a winner will be announced February 20, 2019.

"Our commitment to the Alzheimer's and dementia community extends far beyond the walls of our homes," said Managing Partner, Michael Eisele. "We believe engaging high school students in the conversation will cultivate a forward-thinking group of young people with an interest in, and compassion towards, members of the Alzheimer's and dementia communities."

The winning essay will be chosen based upon the following criteria: relevance to topic, creativity and originality of content.

For official rules and complete details visit: FoxTrailSeniorLiving.com/Essay

About Fox Trail Senior Living: Fox Trail Senior Living, a Ramsey, New Jersey-based senior living organization operates 19 communities throughout the United States. Fox Trail Senior Living offers a full range of personalized senior living services, including assisted living, assisted living alternatives, and care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss. To learn more about Fox Trail Senior Living and Fox Trail Memory Care Living, please visit: www.foxtrailseniorliving.com .

