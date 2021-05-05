FOXO Technologies Exclusively Licenses Epigenetic Clocks PhenoAge and GrimAge from UCLA

MINNEAPOLIS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FOXO Technologies Inc. ("FOXO") today announced the license of two epigenetic clocks, PhenoAge and GrimAge, for use in the prediction of human mortality in the life insurance industry. These licenses, in addition to the Epigenetic Mortality Predictor, give FOXO the exclusive usage of epigenetic clocks developed by Dr. Steve Horvath for the financial services industry.

FOXO uses artificial intelligence, epigenetics, and cutting-edge bioinformatics tools to develop and commercialize epigenetic biomarkers of health and aging. FOXO sees broad application for its proprietary biomarker technology for insurers, health researchers, and life science companies. Securing the additional licenses give FOXO a competitive advantage in its mission to modernize life insurance through FOXO LIFE. FOXO LIFE seeks to reimagine the role life insurance plays in the health of its customers through a state-of-the-art health and wellness platform with "Life insurance designed to keep you alive"™.

"The epigenetic clocks developed by Dr. Steve Horvath are the gold standard in understanding biological aging," said Jon Sabes, CEO and Founder of FOXO. "The discoveries made by Dr. Horvath are astounding and irrefutable as to defining the relationship between measurable molecular changes in our biology and aging."

Featured on the cover of Nature Magazine in April 2014, biomathematician Dr. Steve Horvath was dubbed "The Clock-Watcher" when he reported the discovery of a strikingly accurate way to measure human aging through epigenetics. What has developed since is a consensus that epigenetic clocks conclusively measure aspects of our biology that relate to aging and mortality. In addition, Dr. Horvath's research has shown that anti-aging longevity research can better focus on how to slow or even reverse the aging process by stabilizing epigenetic changes, which can be reversable.

FOXO recently announced closing of its first external funding of $10 million, bringing the total to $40 million of funding secured to date, to support its core mission to modernize life insurance with molecular biotechnology.

About FOXO

FOXO Technologies Inc. combines artificial intelligence and epigenetics to develop and commercialize epigenetic biomarkers of health and aging. FOXO provides insurers, health researchers, and life science companies with laboratory services, microarray design, bioinformatics, and software solutions for generating novel biological insights. For more information about FOXO, visit www.foxotechnologies.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE FOXO Technologies

Related Links

http://www.foxotechnologies.com

