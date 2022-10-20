Foxquilt Launches eCommerce Insurance Product in the State of New York

North American Insurtech, Foxquilt, introduces its online eCommerce insurance product to the New York state.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Foxquilt, a leading North American Insurtech company, is excited to announce the launch of its eCommerce insurance product throughout the state of New York. As the company continues its US expansion, Foxquilt is proud to bring its eCommerce solution to New York first - one of the largest eCommerce hubs in the country.

Foxquilt offers the proper protection for eCommerce businesses who sell merchandise online, at home or local markets. This eCommerce insurance product is designed to meet the requirements that leading marketplace platforms, including Amazon, require of their vendors. A simple online buying experience allows sellers to purchase the insurance needed at low minimum premiums, no-fee monthly payments, as well as a $0 deductible.

"As a leading insurtech across North America, our job is to push the boundaries. We're working hard to design solutions that actually work for businesses, instead of having businesses bend over backwards to meet the needs of their insurers," said Mark Morissette, CEO and Co-Founder of Foxquilt.

The Foxquilt eCommerce product can also be accessed by agents and licensed insurance advisors. "Trusted agents and brokers are the lifeblood of the insurance business in New York, and we are excited to bring to market an affordable product for them that is easy to understand and sell to their reseller, maker, wholesaler, and dropshipper clients," continues Morissette.

Already agents and brokers in North America are enthusiastic about the Foxquilt eCommerce solution. "The response has been overwhelming. Broker and agent partners consistently comment that it's an easy-to-use platform and that the premiums are competitive. With features like same-day effective dates and unique producer portals, we have been able to efficiently manage the abundance of inquiries, and quote and bind requests we receive for this new product," noted Brandon Hickey - Foxquilt Vice President, US Sales and Operations.

Foxquilt recognizes that eCommerce businesses need an insurance product designed for them, not a costly traditional Business Owners Policy to protect their specific operations. "Our choice is to give our New York customers affordable coverage options which complement their business operations, and meet the insurance requirements of leading marketplace platforms," said Morissette.

Foxquilt is continuing its US expansion by launching their buy-online eCommerce, Contractors and Personal Services insurance products in Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Oklahoma later this year.

New York eCommerce business owners can get insured today at https://www.foxquilt.com/professioncoverage/ecommerce.html

About Foxquilt

Foxquilt is a leading North American Insurance technology company focused on providing small businesses insurance. Foxquilt develops, underwrites and distributes a complete line of its own commercial insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company uses a combination of data analytics and artificial intelligence to recommend the best insurance coverage and price to meet the individual needs of its small business customers. For more information, visit https://www.foxquilt.com

If you're an agency interested in partnering with Foxquilt, please visit: https://foxquilt.com/partnerships.html

[email protected]

SOURCE Foxquilt Inc.