Foxtrot Market Expands Its Culinary Division, Hires Whole Foods Veteran Mitch Madoff As SVP And Tae Strain As Corporate Executive Chef

"Our private label represents the core of what we love at Foxtrot - finding and developing the most delicious products from all corners of the culinary universe, and delivering them right to our customers' doors," said Mike LaVitola, CEO and Co-Founder of Foxtrot. "We're thrilled to welcome Mitch and Chef Tae, who together bring world class culinary talent and passion to our version of convenience. We are excited to set a new standard for what customers can expect out of their local market."

Madoff comes to Foxtrot with an expansive knowledge of the private label space, having previously worked at Whole Foods Market for the last 20 years. As Vice President of Exclusive Brands, he managed some of the most well-known and profitable brands for the company. A long-time food industry veteran and a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Madoff brings a culinary eye to his new role which will be leading the growth of the company's private label division, its fastest scaling category. Foxtrot's private label line is designed to bring joy to its customers through unique packaged foods that range from the whimsical to the nostalgic, including items like colorful gummy snack mixes and an adult version of the Oatmeal Cream Pie, made with bourbon. This summer, with Madoff at the helm, Foxtrot will launch its own line of ice creams, a category that has proven to be a favorite for its customers.

"I've been in the business of private label for a long time, and the way Foxtrot approaches their product creation is unlike any other brand out there," said Mitch Madoff. "It's the mindset and passion for bringing joy to the customer through the product experience that will make them a leader in the retail and convenience space. I'm thrilled to be joining such an innovative and forward-thinking team."

As Corporate Executive Chef, Tae Strain will lead the recipe development of private label items and that of "Meals by Foxtrot," a menu of grab-and-go breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack offerings. Chef Tae brings to Foxtrot over 15 years of diverse cooking experience in James Beard award-winning and Michelin recognized restaurants. Most recently, Chef Tae led the resurgence of David Chang's Momofuku CCDC in Washington, D.C., where he concepted a full menu rebrand and secured the restaurant as a top dining destination in the DMV region with a three star review in The Washington Post. Previously, he worked at The Progress restaurant in San Francisco, where he served as Chef De Cuisine when the restaurant was awarded its first Michelin Star.

"What drew me to Foxtrot was their sense of integrity and ambition," said Chef Tae Strain. "They have this incredible energy, and are truly dedicated to creating a unique experience for their guests beyond the status quo of the convenience model. It's rare to see groups in this sector be so invested in evolving their culinary program. I have the utmost respect for the team, and am grateful to bring a new perspective as we define what our food can be."

Launched in 2014, Foxtrot combines an upscale corner store and café with app-based purchasing that makes its entire inventory available for delivery in under an hour. With eyes towards rapid expansion, the company currently has 12 stores across Chicago, Dallas and Washington, D.C. with plans to open nine more locations by the end of 2021. Customers coast-to-coast can purchase select items from Foxtrot via the company's online Ship Shop .

