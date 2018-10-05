Foxwoods Resort Casino Doubles Down On Loyalty Program With Atlantis, Paradise Island Partnership

Foxwoods Rewards members can now enjoy exclusive benefits including discounted hotel packages, resort credits, bonus slot play and ground transport at Atlantis, which is set on 171-acres of pristine beachfront property and features a world-renowned casino with 47,000 square feet of gaming options (over 720 of the latest slot machines and 92 tables) spread across the property. Additionally, now through February 7, reward members can rack up points to win a complimentary 4-night escape at Atlantis Paradise Island – with weekly winners announced each Thursday at 7 p.m. To participate, guests can simply play their favorite slot machines, Bingo, Keno, Race Book, poker and table games to earn entry points.

For guests looking to stay and play, Foxwoods unveiled new property-based and regional partner rewards. Members earn Rewards Points for every Foxwoods hotel stay, and receive exclusive benefits and discounts at property amenities, including Extreme Adventures attractions, Stony Creek Brewery and The Spa at Norwich Inn. Other recently added perks include offers in partnership with Big Night Entertainment Group at restaurant and nightlife destinations in Boston and Foxborough, including Empire, Red Lantern, Scorpion Bar and The Grand.

"The Foxwoods Rewards program is second to none, and we are continuously looking for ways to add value that offers our loyal guests top-tier opportunities and experiences," said Jennifer Johnson, Vice President of Loyalty Marketing at Foxwoods Resort Casino. "Through our partnerships with Atlantis Paradise Island, Foxwoods Rewards members can truly have it all when they redeem their points with options that let them cash in close to home or roll the dice on a farther adventure."

"We are thrilled to partner with Foxwoods Resort Casino and offer their customers the opportunity to vacation in Paradise and play in our world- class casino," says Rosalind Krause, EVP of Marketing Services for the Atlantis.

"We look forward to welcoming our new guests to our incredible beach front resort in the New Year, for a wonderful escape under the sun."

For more information on the exclusive Atlantis Paradise Island benefits or Foxwoods Rewards, including how to register to for a free membership, visit foxwoods.com.

About Foxwoods Resort Casino:

As the largest resort casino in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino offers guests a premier destination resort experience throughout its six world-class casinos; AAA Four-Diamond hotels featuring over 2,200 rooms; dining options for all tastes; luxurious spas; award-winning golf; state-of-the-art theaters; Tanger Outlet Mall; conference space for groups of all sizes; and free online casino games at FoxwoodsONLINE.com. There is always something new at Foxwoods, most recently the arrival of Foxwoods Extreme Adventures. Adventure knows no limit as guests can zipline, free fall, catapult or race around on a European-style indoor karting track. Foxwoods Resort Casino truly is The Wonder Of It All, providing a personalized and exciting escape for everyone. Foxwoods, opened in 1992, is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. For a detailed look at Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation visit Foxwoods.com.

About Atlantis, Paradise Island:

Atlantis, Paradise Island is a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas. A dynamic destination that launched 20 years ago as a first-of-its-kind modern marvel of nature and engineering, Atlantis has embarked on a new chapter tied to a meaningful connection with the ocean, Bahamian culture and the spirit of the property's over 7,500 employees. The resort's new, immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food and festivities of The Bahamas.

Atlantis features five distinct properties in which to stay, from the iconic The Royal to The Beach and The Coral to the luxury properties, The Cove and The Reef. The Coral has reopened as a fully redesigned family escape with a new lobby, new rooms, and new amenities, including a new pool designed by Jeffrey Beers. Recently, The Cove celebrated a series of new design collaborations, restaurants and guest experiences, each paying homage to Bahamian traditions, culture, cuisine, colorful design and the ocean that surrounds the islands. The opening of the new Cove brings two restaurants – Sip Sip, led by Bahamian Chef Julie Lightbourn and Fish, by renowned Master Chef José Andres, a newly designed poolscape and cabana sanctuary designed by Lulu DK and a soul-stirring art installation created by Antonius Roberts.

The resort is built around Aquaventure, an innovative, 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides, pools and white sand beaches. Home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, over 50,000 marine animals from 250 species make their home in the ocean fed environments. From unparalleled meeting and convention space to the luxury Atlantis Marina accommodating yachts up to 220 feet in length overlooking Marina Village, a Bahamian marketplace, the Atlantis experiences are endless. Other resort amenities include the 30,000sf tranquil Mandara Spa, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12 and CRUSH, a cutting-edge teen club. The resort's award-winning 18-hole Tom Weiskopf designed golf course, renowned Atlantis Casino and duty free shopping are complemented by the property's 40 restaurants and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces including Nobu, by Nobu Matsuhisa; Olives, by Todd English and Casa D'Angelo by Chef Angelo Elia.

Dolphin Cay, the resort's 14-acre marine mammal habitat, is a state-of-the-art education center and animal-rescue rehabilitation hospital whose first residents were 17 rescue dolphins from Hurricane Katrina. Visitors to Dolphin Cay can participate in creative, non-disruptive "interactions" that build real awareness, stir emotion and help fund the resort's conservation efforts. Through these guest participations and those offered through Atlantis Marine Adventures, a portion of the cost of each of the new on-property interactions goes back to the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF), the resort's nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

