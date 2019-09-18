Foyr is Listed as a Top Tech-Enabled Brokerage in the 2019 Real Estate Tech Awards (#RETAS)

Foyr's unique, next-gen visualization technology is an easy-to-use software that brings unbuilt properties to life as immersive, data-linked, 360° experiences. Always seeking to empower those in the design field, Foyr has delivered over 15,000 3D experiences across a subscribed customer base of 2500+ design and real estate professionals and 150+ property developers. Their technology also enables conversion and compression of any 2D or 3D content into a web-link that can be easily used in pitches, shared on social media, and integrated with any website or CRM.

"We are honored to receive this award in such a tough category amongst other high-tech companies in our space. This award shows how far we've come in such a short period of time," said Richard Tarity, President of North America for Foyr.

