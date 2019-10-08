FP Markets Awarded Best Global Forex Value Broker at the Global Forex Awards 2019

FP Markets was recognised at the awards for its commitment to provide clients with unparalleled trading conditions. Being an established company in the industry for over 15 years, FP Markets has learnt that the combination of pricing, execution speed, cutting-edge platforms, product range, customer support and market analysis are the key ingredients that give clients the confidence to trade.

Matt Murphie, Managing Director of FP Markets, commented: "We are very happy to be recognised as the Best Global Forex Value Broker Award at the Global Forex Awards 2019. It is particularly gratifying to be recognised by our clients for our efforts to provide them with a first-rate trading environment. Having been established over 15 years ago, FP Markets is acutely aware that the combination of pricing, execution speed, cutting-edge platforms, product range and customer support are the key ingredients that clients are looking for."

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments across Forex, Equity CFDs, Indices, Futures CFDs and Cryptos, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry and the convenience of being able to trade CFDs from one account is why so many traders are opting to trade with FP Markets.

