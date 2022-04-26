FP Markets launches the FP Markets Partners Hub. The premium choice for IBs & Affiliate Marketing experts

The FP Markets Partners Hub is a rich source of information for partners containing marketing material and in-depth informative articles and tips for IBs and Affiliates to learn how to maximise their earning potential

SYDNEY, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets has launched its informative Partners Hub for IBs & Affiliate Marketing experts. The new and exclusive FP Markets Partners Hub is an additional benefit to joining FP Markets as a Partner and is an informative resource and meeting point for Introducing Brokers and Affiliates. FP Markets' highly competitive, volume-based rebate structure, combined with low entry barriers, makes FP Markets the ideal partner for IBs and Affiliates of all sizes and levels of experience.